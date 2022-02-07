Wasa® Crispbread and That Cheese Plate's Marissa Mullen Unveil a Limited-Edition Galentine's Day Charcuterie Kit

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing says "I love you, bestie" like a charcuterie board as epic as your bond! Galentine's Day has exploded in popularity since its creation, with a 300% increase in search volume over the last five years alone, according to Google Trends. This year, Wasa - the crunchy Swedish-style crispbread that has been around for more than 100 years - is helping make it a Galentine's Day to remember by teaming up with charcuterie expert Marissa Mullen (the face behind @thatcheeseplate) to release a limited-edition Galentine's Day charcuterie kit with everything you and your bestie need to create the ultimate spread that all your gals and pals will love.

Available for FREE at galentinesbywasa.com while supplies last, starting Monday, Feb. 7 at 8 a.m. ET, the charcuterie kit was thoughtfully curated by Wasa and Marissa specifically for the occasion.

The kit includes: two varieties of Wasa crispbread (Wasa Multi Grain and Wasa Gluten Free) artisan meat and cheese, Marcona almonds, dried cherries, pink chocolates, strawberry champagne jam, a heart-shaped charcuterie board, heart-shaped accessories, a set of That Cheese Plate cheese knives, and a custom illustrated guide that makes setting up your board as easy as 1-2-3!

"I was thrilled to partner with Wasa to create this Galentine's Day inspired charcuterie kit," said Marissa Mullen, founder of That Cheese Plate. "I love using Wasa crispbreads in charcuterie boards because they provide the ultimate crunch factor, and the unique size means I can pile my favorite toppings high. Every ingredient in this kit complements the adaptable flavors of Wasa Multi Grain and Wasa Gluten Free crispbreads and was chosen specifically to help you celebrate your friends in the tastiest way."

The full-bodied flavor of the Wasa Multi Grain crispbread included in this kit comes from four perfectly blended, wholesome grains (rye, wheat, oats and barley) and the Wasa Gluten Free crispbread delivers all the taste and texture one craves in a cracker, but in a gluten free, crispy snack.

"Wasa crispbreads are the perfect base for charcuterie boards because their signature, flavorful crunch stands up to any and all toppings, and they are larger than a typical cracker so you can pack a lot of flavor into each bite with as many toppings and combinations as you like," said Lori Schwartz, Brand Manager at Wasa. "Charcuterie boards are a popular way to celebrate Galentine's Day, so when we saw the holiday skyrocketing in popularity, we knew it was a conversation we belonged in – and that Marissa was a natural partner to bring the idea to life."

You can find most Wasa crispbread varieties at major grocery retailers in the specialty cracker aisle as well as online at Amazon.com (suggested retail price: $3.99). To find a store near you, visit wasa-usa.com. All Wasa crispbreads are Non-GMO Project Verified and are carbon neutral from field to shelf. Learn more at wasa.com/en-us/sustainability/.

About the Wasa Brand

Since 1919 Wasa is the biggest crispbread baker in the world, selling its products in 40 different countries, from Scandinavia to America. In 1999 Wasa became part of the Barilla Group together with many other bakery brands such as Mulino Bianco, Harry's and Pavesi. The Wasa Bakeries are situated in Filipstad, Sweden, and in Celle, Germany. From these two locations, we bake our crispbread and other products for many countries around the world. The biggest markets for the Wasa brand outside of Sweden are the other Nordic countries and Germany closely followed by Poland, The Netherlands, France and The United States of America.

