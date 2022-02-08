$45m Oceanfront Estate in BVI's Little Dix Bay Heads to Luxury Auction® Without Reserve Feb 12

VIRGIN GORDA, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A custom built oceanfront estate on the Caribbean island of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands is up for sale at luxury auction® this Saturday, February 12, 2022. Named Villa Katsura by its owners, the multi structure retreat initially hit the market at a price of $45 million. On Saturday, however, it will be sold to the highest auction bidder without reserve and regardless of the high bid price. The sellers retained Platinum Luxury Auctions to conduct the sale in cooperation with the property's listing brokerage of record, BVI Sotheby's International Realty.

"We've been very successful with our Caribbean offerings to date, and we're thrilled to have Villa Katsura as the centerpiece of our nearly $100 million, five-property offering at the start of 2022," stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. "The property's unique architecture and landscaping create a truly exotic and private escape in an already incredible oceanfront location within the Rosewood Little Dix Bay resort."

The property owners, a U.S.-based couple who founded a machine and tool company, commissioned world-renowned architectural firm OBM International to help design the Villa, while Kurisu International completed the property's lighting, landscaping and gardens. The result is an exotic, Japanese-influenced retreat with unique features throughout both the living quarters and grounds.

The Villa's four living structures – a main residence, primary suite, hillside residence and beachside residence – combine for more than 20,000 square feet of living space with 6 total bedrooms, 9 full and 4 half baths. Beautiful, natural woods are used throughout the interiors, such as Ipe wood flooring and Sapele framing. The main residence features a grand salon with a lofted ceiling and exposed beams in western red cedar. Interiors blend seamlessly with outdoor living areas at Villa Katsura, with multiple terraces and balconies available for enjoying the calming ocean breezes. There are also three, fully equipped dining areas designed for indoor/outdoor enjoyment.

Property grounds include lovely Zen gardens, rock sculptures and bamboo groves, in addition to 11 water features, including 3 Koi ponds and a stone "waterfall wall" located within a meditation pavilion near the entrance to the estate. An impressive, custom pool just off the main residence is surrounded by lush gardens, and features stone-clad firepits, a rock waterfall and a lovely wooden footbridge that leads to the private beach below. An adjacent hot tub, poolside steam room, plunge pool on the path to the beach, and Onsen-inspired outdoor shower complete the Villa's spa-like atmosphere.

Villa Katsura is situated within the Villa Estates section of Virgin Gorda's ultra-exclusive Rosewood Little Dix Bay resort community. The Villa Estates is a collection of elite properties boasting incredible views, enviable privacy and unparalleled access to the resort's amenities. In addition to their own private pools, sandy beaches and amazing vistas, the estates have access to paved golf cart roads, 6 professionally-surfaced tennis courts, a hiking trail, a therapeutic Rosewood spa, fully-equipped fitness center, water sport gear station, and the Rosewood Explorers children's program, all managed by the resort.

Interested buyers may preview the property by daily appointment through Thursday, February 10, 2022. Bidders must also register with Platinum by the close of Thursday to formally bid on the property. For the live bidding process, Platinum will utilize a "virtual bidding room" wherein bidders who cannot be physically present can still participate remotely from anywhere in the world. Details on bidder registration, terms of sale, property features, and more is available online at BVILuxuryAuction.com, or by calling the property's project manager, Ms. Trudy Vella, at +1 800.974.3683.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) "luxury auction(s)." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.075 billion in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.85 billion in additional luxury property assets worldwide.

