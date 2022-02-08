ANICAV: INTERACTIVE TASTING & COOKING OPEN DAY AT EXPO 2020 DUBAI

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expo 2020 Dubai is a wonderous showcase of human brilliance and achievement! Could there be a better place to demonstrate the healthy qualities and sustainability of canned legumes from Europe!

Join us for an "Open Day" on February 26, 2022 from 11.00am to 9.00 pm at the M-EATING ITALY Lounge, within Expo 2020 Dubai. ANICAV's (Italy's National Industrial Association of Vegetable Food Preserves) chefs will demonstrate surprising and delicious Pizza and Gnocchi recipes with Legumes from Europe; in addition, our chefs will be creating dishes using a new legume flour.

Canned legumes from Europe: beans and lentils bring cultures together as a common food, spanning cultures and creating peace and understanding at the table. Their great taste, healthy goodness and real environmental sustainability benefits humans, communities and the planet (that is: the soil on which they are grown).

As they need less water to grow and do not need nitrogen fertilisation, legumes have a relatively low carbon footprint. In fact, growing legumes can enrich soil health by adding nitrogen to the soil, via the plant's shoots and roots. The organic matter that they produce feeds the beneficial microbes in the earth. And since the plants are able and happy to grow together with other crops, farming legumes is beneficial for biodiversity.

Apart from being a wonder food, canned Legumes from Europe are also mouth-watering! Tender, earthy, just as nature intended. And they are so versatile: chickpeas in hummus, for example. Borlotti beans in chili. Cannellini beans in minestrone. Chickpeas or lentils in pilaffs or pasta. Eating healthily could not be more delicious!

And they are so easy to prepare too. Your go-to high protein kitchen treasure, ready when you are. With canned legumes from Europe, you don't need to devote hours to soaking and cooking. You just need to open the can…

More information is available at www.legumesfromeurope.com on how and where our legumes are grown and processed as well as on our environmental commitment and on nutritional details on these high protein, high fibre, miracle plants.

Try this tasty twist on a traditional pizza recipe featuring the mighty chickpea.

Recipe: Pizza with chickpeas, olives & chickpea crust

Prep time: 2 hours and 50 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients for the Dough:

400 g strong flour for pizzas

120 g chickpea flour

20 g fresh baking yeast

olive oil

salt

Ingredients for the Topping:

pureed tomatoes (passata), as needed and desired

Mediterranean type black olives, as needed and desired

100 g canned chickpeas, drained

salted ricotta or other hard grating cheese such as pecorino, or parmesan, to taste

extra virgin olive oil, as desired

salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method:

Combine the two flours in the bowl with a pinch of salt, the crumbled yeast, a spoonful of oil and slowly add 250 ml of water little by little, mixing it well. This is best done in a food processor with a bread attachment or other similar appliance. Knead until the dough is smooth and elastic, then leave it to rise in a warm place, covered with a damp tea towel, for about 2 hours.

Roll the dough out to form 4 round pizza bases and place each one on a pizza pan greased with oil. Top the bases generously with the tomato passata, sprinkle them with salt, let them rest for 20 minutes then put them in a pre-heated oven at 250°C for about 20 minutes; take the pizzas out of the oven, top with the chickpeas, plenty of grated ricotta, the olives, freshly ground pepper, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil then bake again for a couple of minutes, just enough time for the chickpeas to warm through, and the cheese to melt.

Remove from the oven and serve immediately, piping hot.

Buon appetito! Enjoy. It's from Europe!

