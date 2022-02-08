BD Collaborates with ReturnSafe to Help Employers Manage COVID-19 Testing

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced a collaboration with ReturnSafe, the all-in-one software solution for COVID-19 employee health, safety and compliance, to integrate the BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test directly within the ReturnSafe testing management platform.

"The BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test enables people to test from home, without a proctor, while ensuring verifiable results because test results can only be read using a smartphone," said Dave Hickey, president of Life Sciences for BD. "The test eliminates human subjectivity in reading the result, because there is no guessing game about one line or two, as is sometimes the case with visually read tests. You get a definitive 'POSITIVE' or 'NEGATIVE' digital display that is dated and time-stamped in the app, and reporting of the results to a business or organization can also be fully automated. This combination of interpretation and secure reporting significantly reduces the potential for test results to be manipulated or misreported. The addition of ReturnSafe simplifies and streamlines the management of testing results and workplace health and safety solutions."

Jason Story, co-founder and vice president of Business Development at ReturnSafe said, "Our collaboration with BD will help employers across the country keep their doors open while complying with local and federal mandates. Employers today must find new ways to navigate during these uncertain times. By using the ReturnSafe and BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test, this combined solution allows for convenient and economical management of an enterprise's entire population."

How It Works

The BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test uses a mobile app to interpret and provide a digital display of testing results in 15 minutes. The test is one of the only at-home tests to fully automate reporting of results to federal and state public health agencies and provides a streamlined experience for optional reporting to businesses and schools. The addition of ReturnSafe gives those organizations the insights and tools to manage their testing programs at scale. By using the BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test with ReturnSafe, employers can effectively collect test results, track who has completed testing requirements on time, quickly identify positive cases to act, manage isolation and quarantine workflows, as well as collect data for compliance reporting.

By using the BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test, employees can upload their test results from the comfort of their own home via technology that digitally reads and verifies the result and imports it directly into the ReturnSafe Command Center. This removes the need for proctors or manually reviewing tests uploaded into the ReturnSafe system.

An End-to-End Solution for Businesses

Superhuman, a startup building the fastest email experience in the world, is working with ReturnSafe to use the combined solution of its platform and the BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test to manage their enterprise's employee testing status.

"Solving testing and vaccine tracking for our organization has been made possible through our partnership with ReturnSafe and BD," said Kristen Dean-Hayward, head of people at Superhuman. "We also deployed the BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test to help keep our employee population safe and to manage our program at scale."

The test is available for businesses by visiting, BDVeritorAtHome.com , clicking on "Buying Options" and selecting "Contact Our Sales Team." The BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test is also currently available for consumers online at Amazon.com, CVS.com and Everly Health, and in-store at Walgreens and Winn-Dixie.

About the BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test

The BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of IVDs for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

About ReturnSafe

ReturnSafe is a comprehensive software solution for COVID-19 health safety that is helping businesses, universities, healthcare facilities, sports teams and organizations of all sizes reopen and stay open. The all-in-one platform provides vaccination status tracking, test program management, case management and policy-based building access controls enabling a safe return to work at scale. ReturnSafe customers minimize business disruption, comply with regulations, gain higher HR productivity and have employees participating in their health safety in the workplace. ReturnSafe is based in Austin, TX and backed by Fifty Years, Necessary Ventures and Active Capital. Reimagine employee health, safety and workplace flexibility management with ReturnSafe. Visit www.returnsafe.com to learn more.

