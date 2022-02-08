Bijoyesh Mookerjee, M.D. named Chief Medical Officer, Oncology for Simcere Pharmaceuticals

NANJING, China, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simcere is thrilled to announce Bijoyesh Mookerjee, M.D., as our Chief Medical Officer, Oncology, of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group.

Bijoyesh will be responsible for Simcere's oncology clinical pipeline strategy and development, enhancing our global research capability, as well as advancing the company's international development.

"Welcome Dr. Bijoyesh Mookerjee to join Simcere team," said Mr. Jinsheng Ren, Company Chairman and CEO of Simcere Pharmaceuticals. "With extensive global clinical development expertise, mature leadership, and great passion to scientific innovation, Bijoyesh is a critical addition to our company as we continue to grow our pipeline and capabilities globally. We look forward to working together with him to pursue our company mission of "Provide Today's Patients with Medicines of the future".

"Simcere has incredible potential and has made a lot of meaningful progress in novel drug development. I am tremendously excited and privileged to be joining Simcere at this exciting time and look forward to working alongside the talented teams to deliver meaningful new therapies to patients" said Dr. Mookerjee.

Bijoyesh brings over 30 years of oncology, clinical, and medical experience in both academia and the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he was Vice President & Senior Global Program Clinical Head at Novartis Oncology. Prior to this, he held the role of Executive Director & Global Clinical Program Head at Novartis Oncology, where he oversaw the clinical activities for multiple cancer programs during development, franchising, regulatory submissions and interactions, reviews, external acquisitions, and partnerships. He also possesses prior leadership and scientific experience in global organizations and academia, including GlaxoSmithKline, Incyte Corporation, AstraZeneca, Thomas Jefferson University Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, University of Maryland Greenebaum Cancer Center, and The Johns Hopkins Oncology Center.

Dr. Bijoyesh Mookerjee completed a medical oncology fellowship at the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, a residency in internal medicine at the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center, and received his medical degree from Armed Forces Medical College, University of Pune. He is board certified in internal medicine and medical oncology by The American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

