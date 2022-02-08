Cool Springs Financial Names John McDonough President

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Springs Financial Group, LLC today announced that the Company's Operating Board has appointed John McDonough as President. Most recently Mr. McDonough served as Senior Marketing Director with the Company.

Mr. McDonough has over 20 years of life insurance experience and leading sales production in the corporate and affluent markets. Prior to him being promoted by the Company to Senior Managing Director, the first and only at the Company, he was the Managing Director over Houston, TX where he led the company in sales production three years in a row.

Prior to joining the Company in October 2015, he was the Founder and CEO of the Studemont Group. In this role, he was responsible for the unit's digital transformation, including developing and executing marketing, technology, product and operations.

"The Operating Board believes John is the ideal President to continue the national expansion of the company" said Samuel B. Watson, Chairman of Cool Springs Financial Group, LLC Operating Board, and company CEO. "We have all been impressed by his strong-performance in the areas of client development, technology innovation, transaction execution and team building that drives substantial results.

John has consistently delivered significant growth during unforeseen periods of industry disruption, consumer change and technological advancements. He is an industry leader and we are excited to see what he brings our offices nationwide."

Cool Springs Financial Group, LLC is a Franklin, TN based boutique financial solutions company that serves the corporate and affluent markets. The company's focus is business solutions that includes unique employee retention strategies, key-person, buy-sell agreements, debt protection and estate planning.

