Expression Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expression Therapeutics, Inc. announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Mohan Rao, was selected to present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York City from February 14-16 and participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

Beginning February 14, a pre-recorded presentation will be available for on-demand viewing in the BIO CEO & Investor Conference portal for registered attendees and the investor slide deck is available upon request to Kim Nearing at Expression Therapeutics. For more information, please refer to https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference.

About Expression Therapeutics, Inc.

Expression Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated clinical stage gene and cell therapy company developing novel therapeutics for oncology and hematology. The Company's oncology platform is based on proprietary non-signaling chimeric antigen receptor technology that enhances the targeting capability of gamma delta T cells and alleviates concerns of long-term T cell ablation and tonic signaling to develop allogeneic cell therapies for neuroblastoma, T cell leukemia and lymphoma, and acute myeloid leukemia. Expression's scientific breakthroughs in transgene bioengineering and protein engineering enable it to optimize its gene therapies for bleeding disorders. Expression also has a state-of-the-art scalable 43,000 square foot manufacturing facility that is able to produce cGMP viral vectors and cell therapy products to speed up development of the Company's clinical programs.

Kim Nearing

Chief Business Officer

Expression Therapeutics

knearing@expressiontherapeutics.com

