Fruit Street Launches CDC-Recognized Direct-to-Consumer Diabetes Prevention & Weight Loss Program in Telehealth Format, Eliminating In-Person Classes

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit Street, which has been delivering the CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program via telehealth through self-insured employers and health plans since 2018, is now providing the same capabilities direct to consumers through a subscription-based distance learning program that eliminates the need to attend 26 in-person classes. The year-long program features the same curriculum and includes live group sessions with a registered dietitian, one-on-one dietitian support as well as app-based group messaging between sessions, and a Fitbit Aria Air scale and Fitbit Inspire 2 activity tracker to monitor progress.

People with prediabetes who participate in a CDC-recognized lifestyle change program reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58%. More than 30,000 participants have enrolled in Fruit Street's program through businesses and health plans to date, with results that have included consistent 5% weight loss for people who participate for nine months.

Fruit Street's registered dietitians facilitate 26 live group classes covering tips and tricks for nutrition, exercise, sleep and stress management, providing an interactive setting that aids success by allowing participants to share their experiences. Participants also:

Set weekly goals to help them on their weight loss journey

Upload photos of their meals to the food log in the program app and receive daily personalized feedback from their registered dietitian lifestyle coach

Track their weight loss progress and physical activity with the Fitbit scale and activity tracker included with enrollment

Can text-message with their group or dietitian within the app at any time, both during and between classes

"The CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program is highly effective at lessening the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, but the ability to reach most of the 88 million people with this condition has been limited by the need to attend 26 in-person classes over a year's time," said Laurence Girard, Fruit Street founder and CEO. "Our CDC-endorsed telehealth program has been changing that for the past three years through businesses and health plans, and now the same benefits are available direct to consumers for the first time."

Participants are enthusiastic about the program's dietitian and group support. "There are so many beneficial parts to this program," said one. "For me it's having someone to lead you through the steps, having someone to meet with you every week and guide and spur you on a little bit. Being in the group with other people is encouraging as well because you get to hear from other people, what's helping them, maybe downfalls that have, and that you're not the only one struggling with this."

Information for enrolling in Fruit Street's direct-to-consumer program is available here.

About Fruit Street

Fruit Street is a CDC-recognized provider of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, which the company delivers via telehealth and live group video conferencing on Zoom with registered dietitians. The National Diabetes Prevention Program has been proven to help individuals with prediabetes reduce their risk for type 2 diabetes by more than 58% by losing 4-7% of their weight through diet and lifestyle changes. Fruit Street is a public benefit corporation whose mission is to prevent millions of cases of type 2 diabetes over the next decade. The company has raised more than $30 million to date from over 500 physicians who support its social mission. For more information, visit www.fruitstreet.com .

