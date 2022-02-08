Fyllo Unveils Jurisdiction Dashboard to Accelerate Regulatory Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo, the leader in compliance-first SaaS solutions for highly regulated, high-growth industries, today announced the launch of Jurisdiction Dashboard, a powerful new feature in the Fyllo Regulatory Database.
The dashboard, which updates in real-time, provides a complete, strategic view of jurisdiction-level cannabis activity and history, helping users quickly compare and contrast jurisdictions, spot trends, and identify and move on data-driven growth opportunities faster.
Shryne Group Director of Licensing and Northern Expansion, Ellen Wysocki, a Fyllo client, said, "Initial research is easier with Jurisdiction Dashboard because I don't have to think about running a query with specific filters. I can just type in a city or jurisdiction and the information pops up automatically, giving me a good start to see entries, rules, upcoming dates and more."
"The true cost of non-compliance goes far beyond municipal and state fines," said Erik Shani, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Fyllo. "Our AI-driven Jurisdiction Dashboard reveals the full regulatory landscape and removes the invisible barriers that slow company growth."
About Fyllo
The Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of software and services that enable organizations to navigate today's ever-changing regulatory landscape, streamline compliance, and scale with speed. Mainstream brands also use the Fyllo Data Marketplace to target previously inaccessible cannabis and CBD consumers. Learn more at www.hellofyllo.com.
View original content:
SOURCE Fyllo