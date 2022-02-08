Inked Magazine Cover Girl Contest: Silver McNight Competes for the Grand Prize of $25,000

AUGUSTA, Ga., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver McNight is out to prove that if you work hard you can achieve your dream, and everyone is beautiful in their own way despite even if they had a rough past.

She was placed in foster care around the age of 13 after the school counselor discovered many bruises from a beating that both her stepmother and father gave her while he was drunk. For the first year, she went from home to home with everything she owned fitting in a single trash bag. Growing up on a small island, there wasn't much for a foster kid like her to hope and dream about. She never thought she would ever have the means to leave Hawaii to come to the mainland and pursue even the smallest of dreams. She was very fortunate to find a great set of foster parents whom she still talks to till this day. Never in a million years did she see herself running for Inked Cover Girl Magazine Contest 2022.

She came to the mainland to try to make it on her own. Not having any family, things were difficult. Jobs were scarce. She worked where she could and attempted to go to college online. There was a point that she was living out of her car with nowhere else to go. Eventually she found love and got married, though it didn't last. After only three years, it ended in divorce and trying to find her way on her own again. She went south…and landed in Augusta.

Currently, she's a college student working as a CNA full time in Augusta. Accompanied by a wonderful 4 year old Pomsky named Vandella. She helped her through a rough past, remain strong, and become the loving, selfless person that she is today. She has dreams of someday being able to finish college as a doctor so she can give back to the community.

If she is blessed with winning, a portion of the cash prize will be donated to an agency that helps kids in need, specifically foster kids. This is very close to her heart and she wants to give other kids the same opportunity that she received from her wonderful foster parents. Also, a portion will go to the animal shelters.

