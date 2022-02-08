OverIT has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Field Service Management Solutions for Utilities 2022

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OverIT, the global FSM software company, announced it has been named to the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Field Service Management Solutions for Utilities 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47455521e, January 2022).

OverIT was recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader due to its solid expertise in addressing utility-specific needs in the field services space, with over 20 years of domain experience and over 150 implementations of FSM among utilities. OverIT's mobile solution offers end-to-end FSM functionalities with dedicated capabilities for multiple industries, including utilities. Moreover, the report notes OverIT's Next- Gen platform has been already deployed in over 33 countries around the world.

"It is a great honor to be named a Leader again1," says Paolo Bergamo, CEO at OverIT. "Our customers trust their FSM mission-critical operations with us for three major reasons: a complete platform solution for Utilities, world-class expertise on GIS and linear assets, and thousands of implementations in this industry. We believe we are the best tech partner in the space!"

The IDC MarketScape provides electric, gas, and water utilities with critical information for assessing FSM solutions. This IDC MarketScape evaluates vendors in the utility industry's FSM space through a qualitative and quantitative assessment of their capabilities and strategies. It aims to aid utilities in deciding their current or future FSM implementations and assist vendors in understanding the competitive landscape.

"Field service and mobile WFM continue to be at the forefront of utilities digital transformation," says Jean-François Segalotto, associate research director, IDC Energy Insights. "Infrastructure operators around the world are faced with challenging price controls, demanding much greater operational efficiency. Suppliers launching new products beyond commodity must provide a seamless service, from the back-office to the field. This study shows how technology providers are a real driving force behind change in the utilities operating models for asset- and service-based companies alike. With the breadth of its functionality and depth of its industry expertise, OverIT is positioned to help utilities on their journey to operational excellence, from field service organization to mobile execution and worker augmentation."

OverIT is a global company recognized by premier advisory organizations as a leading vendor in FSM, Mobile WFM, and AR industries, providing more than 300 international customers and 150,000 Field Service users with process knowledge, innovative functionalities, and cutting-edge technologies. Read more at www.overit.us.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

[1] IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Field Force Management Solutions for Utilities 2018 Vendor Assessment

Media contacts: Carly Kroll, carly.kroll@overit.us, Phone: +1 847 867 2232

