Playtertainment and National Entertainment Network Launch Largest Arcade Gaming Ecosystem and Retail Marketing Platform in the World

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtertainment, a global leader in mobile connected reality gaming, announced today the company is partnering with the National Entertainment Network (NEN) to connect online players with physical arcade games nationwide.

"The Playtertainment team is excited to work with an incredible entertainment and gaming operator in NEN," said Jon Davidman, CEO of Playtertainment. "Together, we are creating the largest live arcade platform in the world. We are proud to add the Winner Winner brand to thousands of NEN machines nationwide and introduce more players to our live mobile gaming platform and loyalty rewards program."

Playtertainment's live mobile gaming app Winner Winner allows users to play physical arcade machines from a mobile device. Prizes won and tickets redeemed from virtual play of claw machines and other physical arcade games are mailed to the winners. As part of the partnership launch, thousands of in-person arcade games at retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues will become a digital gateway to the Winner Winner platform.

"Combining NEN's 20,000 arcade assets with Winner Winner's industry-leading digital gaming platform creates the world's largest omnichannel amusement game platform, a true merging of the physical and digital amusement experience," said Adam Kamenstein, NEN's Chief Digital Officer. "Together, we are creating a unique experience for millions of loyal players and creating unique marketing opportunities that will add tremendous value for our partners, the country's leading national retail, grocery, and restaurant chains."

The Winner Winner platform and NEN gaming network connects players to physical arcade games and family entertainment centers (FEC) as well as online social game rooms. Players will be able to search for NEN machines on the Winner Winner platform and transit between in-person and mobile play at more of their favorite local machines. The partnership is also launching a customer loyalty program that will track customer rewards, game credits, coupons, and promotions for games played on Playtertainment's live digital arcade platform and mobile app.

"The convergence of Winner Winner's online gaming products and NEN's large footprint of land-based gaming devices across the country positions both operators to capture new clients and for retail locations to engage new marketing investment," says Tisno Onggara and Evan Meyer of Astralis Capital, a strategic investor at Playtertainment. "This is the future of in-person and online gaming, and we are excited to be on the leading edge."

NEN is the largest retail amusement game and bulk vending machine operator in the U.S. and the partnership creates the world's leading arcade gaming and amusement-based omnichannel ecosystem and retail marketing platform – with 40,000 assets, including 20,000+ arcade games nationwide.

