RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE'S BETRIVERS SPORTSBOOK IS THE OFFICIAL PARTNER OF THE NBA'S NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a leading online sports betting and casino company in the United States, today announced that its award-winning BetRivers Sportsbook is an official partner of the New Orleans Pelicans.

To demonstrate RSI's support for Louisiana's NBA team, BetRivers signage appears throughout the Smoothie King Center including the front row of courtside seats. The exclusive Chairman's Club, for courtside ticket holders, has been rebranded to become the BetRivers Chairman Lounge and updated with live odds boards.

"The Pelicans partnership and BetRivers Chairman Lounge is an RSI investment to enhance fans' watching and wagering experiences inside the Smoothie King Center, as well as emphasize our commitment to Louisiana sports throughout the state," said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI. "We are thrilled to have our BetRivers sportsbook in the Bayou State and are proud to be the official partner of the New Orleans Pelicans, with its core of young, talented players and exciting future."

"New Orleans and Louisiana are home to some of the most passionate sports fans in the country, and it was important for us to partner with an online sportsbook such as BetRivers that delivers the high-quality experience that these fans expect and deserve," said Dennis Lauscha, president of the New Orleans Pelicans. "We appreciate the support of RSI and BetRivers and look forward to their increased presence in the Smoothie King Center."

BetRivers is also pleased to welcome to its family of sportsbook Brand Ambassadors two Louisiana natives: former NFL wide receiver and winner of two Super Bowls, Brandon Stokley, and Louisiana media veteran, Jimmy Ott.

Stokley, who hails from Lafayette, Louisiana, brings with him a wealth of NFL and College football knowledge. The former wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Giants provides football analysis and betting content to the BetRivers sports betting fans. The former four year letterman for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin' Cajun football team currently hosts a daily three-hour sports radio show in Denver.

Ott is an LSU Alumnus and has been a Baton Rouge sports radio and television personality since 1990. He currently hosts Jimmy Ott's Gametime presented by BetRivers on ESPN Radio Baton Rouge. Ott provides handicapping content to football fans.

"We are excited to establish such strong local partnerships in Louisiana," said Schwartz. "We have a commitment to our sports betting enthusiasts to provide hometown sportsbooks with valuable and entertaining analysis from talent known locally, and we will continue to do that by building partnerships within each market where we have online sportsbooks."

As of this past Friday, January 28th, sports fans aged 21 and over can now register and bet at BetRivers Sportsbook in Louisiana. RSI is offering a $250 first deposit match bonus to all new customers.

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana. RSI is also active internationally, having been recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021, where it offers its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

