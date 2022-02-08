Team USA Uniform Tailor Ferrara Manufacturing Launches Specialty Uniform Division

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrara Manufacturing , a family-owned apparel manufacturer that has partnered with Ralph Lauren to create the U.S. Olympic and Paralympics uniforms from 2014 - 2022, announced today the launch of Ferrara Uniform . Ferrara Manufacturing produces garments worn on the runways of New York and Paris – as well as by American Olympians and the U.S. military. Located in Manhattan's Garment District, Ferrara Uniform is a new division of the company focusing specifically on uniforms made in the USA.

Young Chung (Operator, Ferrara Manufacturing) (PRNewswire)

Family-Owned Garment Manufacturer Expands New York Team Serving Sports, Military, and other Sectors

The members of Team USA competing at the Winter Games will wear jackets and bottoms in the Closing Ceremony manufactured in New York by Ferrara Uniform. The creation of Ferrara Uniform highlights the 35-year-old company's commitment to expanding its uniform tailoring and manufacturing services. In its state-of-the-art facility in New York City, Ferrara also produces for the Ralph Lauren Purple Label, The Durst Organization, United States Airforce, United States Navy, and United States Coast Guard.

Founded in 1987, Ferrara Manufacturing is a union, family owned and operated business with a highly skilled workforce that produces everything domestically . With the addition of Ferrara Uniform, the company is now made up of three specialized divisions serving diverse markets – tailoring, uniforms, and protective garments. Ferrara Supply Company was one of the first federal partners to provide domestically made Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan, and has made millions of gowns and masks in the U.S. during the pandemic for the U.S. government. The company spent months exploring product development for masks and eventually created a high filtration product that President Biden wore during the 2021 inauguration.

Ferrara Uniform is led by Gabrielle Ferrara, the Chief Operating Officer at Ferrara Manufacturing and daughter of founders Carolyn and Joseph Ferrara. The mother-daughter team of Gabrielle and Carolyn are an innovative force in the industry, including in the development of a proprietary custom fit technology designed to dress women of all shapes and sizes. The company continues to grow, and with its recent expansion to a facility in Long Island City, Ferrara Manufacturing plans to continue to increase capacity and hire more employees.

In 2019, Gabrielle led the launch of Ferrara Supply, the special business unit created to produce domestic PPE. In 2021, the Manufacturing Institute honored Gabrielle in Washington, D.C. for Leadership Excellence in American Manufacturing . She is a board member of both the NYC Manufacturing and Industrial Innovation Council (MAIIC) and the Athena Center at Barnard College, where she attended.

ABOUT FERRARA MANUFACTURING

Ferrara Manufacturing is a high-end tailored garment production company in New York City. The organization was founded in 1987 by the wife and husband team, Carolyn and Joseph Ferrara. The company's mission is to produce the highest quality garments with attention to detail, construction, and fit. Daughter and son, Gabrielle Ferrara and Angelo Ferrara, joined the business in 2016 to run the daily operations, invest in advanced technologies, and focus on growth.

Governor Kathy Hochul, Joseph Ferrara (Owner, Ferrara Manufacturing), Carline Ferrara (Owner, Ferrara Manufacturing), Gabrielle Ferrara (COO, Ferrara Manufacturing) (PRNewswire)

Ferrara Uniform Logo (PRNewswire)

Ferrara Manufacturing Logo (PRNewswire)

