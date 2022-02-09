Anchor Loans Unveils New Corporate Identity and Website

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to residential real estate investors, today unveiled a new corporate identity and website as part of its growth and expansion plans for 2022.

The new branding and enhanced website come on the heels of a standout 2021 for Anchor Loans. In August, the company became the first fix-and-flip lender to reach $10 billion in total fundings. In November, Anchor Loans was acquired by Pretium, a specialized U.S. residential real estate and credit firm with approximately $30 billion in assets. Anchor Loans finished 2021 with a record $1.8 billion in originations.

"As we look to continue our aggressive growth trajectory and expand our offerings, we want our branding to reflect our leadership in the market," said Andy Pollock, chief executive officer of Anchor Loans. "Our new logo and website are designed to more accurately represent the characteristics our clients associate with Anchor Loans: modern, streamlined, efficient and customer-focused."

Founded in 1998, Anchor Loans was the first institutional lending platform built to serve the diverse financing needs of professional residential real-estate investors. Over the last two decades, Anchor Loans has grown to become the nation's leading capital provider to experienced residential real estate investors through its fix-and-flip (bridge) and construction products. The Company operates in 48 U.S. states, serving a professional customer base in which 95% of loans are made to established real estate entrepreneurs who have completed more than 40 projects.

About Anchor Loans

Anchor Loans is the nation's largest private direct lender to real estate investors. The company has originated more than $10.8 billion in funding since it was founded in 1998 and is the first in the industry to fund more than $1 billion in a single year, which it has surpassed every year since 2016. Anchor Loans specializes in larger and more customized loans for experienced real estate entrepreneurs. More than 85% of Anchor Loans' borrowers are repeat customers, and over 75% of the company's new borrowers are referred by existing customers. The company was ranked for two consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held small companies in the U.S. For more information visit https://www.anchorloans.com.

