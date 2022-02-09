Douglas Elliman Hits Highest Closed Sales and Transactions Volume in a Decade

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the New York metropolitan area and the sixth largest in the U.S., announces today that the firm had a record-breaking 2021. Nationwide sales totaled approximately $51.2 billion, the highest sales volume in ten years with a total of approximately 32,400 sales transactions, also the highest in a decade.

Douglas Elliman logo (PRNewsfoto/Douglas Elliman) (PRNewswire)

"We are enormously proud of our unflagging agents, managers and staff across the country who all contributed to the enormous success we achieved in 2021," said Howard M. Lorber, Douglas Elliman Inc.'s CEO. "2021 proved to be a banner year, culminating with our greatest listing yet: DOUG trading on the New York Stock Exchange."

Accolades for Douglas Elliman include being number one in New York City in listing volume, number one in Long Island in sold units, sales volume and agent count, number one in Palm Beach County in sold units and number one in Miami Dade County in sold units. Price records were also broken in Boston, Aspen, Orange County, California, the Hamptons, Greenwich and Palm Beach.

"I am so proud of our exceptional agents and teams who helped us reach this pivotal moment in our company's 111-year history," said Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman. "Through their hard work and dedication, our brokerage was able to surpass our highest sales and transactions in over a decade."

The firm also expanded their footprints in Texas, to Dallas and Austin, and in Florida, to Naples and Jacksonville. And in the northeast, the firm began operations on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket and opened a new office in downtown Greenwich.

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing also had an outstanding 2021 and finished the year with more than 1,000 closed units totaling just over $3.2 billion. DEDM took over sales at Pritzker Prize-winning Jean Nouvel and interior designer Thierry Despont's 53 West 53 and launched sales at Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue. In Florida, they sold out VistaBlue, 5000 North Ocean and Bristol Palm Beach in the Greater Palm Beach area and The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Miami Beach.

