Hyland achieves Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for delivering proven, repeatable integration Integration streamlines accounts payable and other high-volume content processes by providing customers with processing automation capabilities and a complete view of relevant content

CLEVELAND, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider named a Leader in the industry for the 12th straight year by Gartner and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle's JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for its OnBase platform.

The validated integration provides JD Edwards EnterpriseOne customers with a complete view of relevant content, connecting transactional data with supporting information stored in Hyland's OnBase platform. That connection streamlines back-office processes by providing the ability to capture, store, process, manage and distribute content whenever and wherever necessary.

"This integration allows us to help JD Edwards EnterpriseOne customers capture and intelligently extract data from relevant content and feed it to JD Edwards EnterpriseOne, accelerating vendor payments, purchasing and more," said Don Dittmar, manager, product management at Hyland. "This validation proves Hyland's ability to provide a standards-based and modern approach to speed content processing and access to high-value information within the context of the JD Edwards EnterpriseOne solution."

The integration of Hyland's OnBase solution with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne can provide direct access to the information needed to process transactions for a customer's AP department – including email, scanned images, electronic documents and forms. Subsequently, users gain additional benefits:

Automated workflows for fast, efficient processing of PO and non-PO invoices

Lower processing costs by reducing time spent handling paper invoices

Elimination of duplicate data entry and error-prone manual indexing to reduce costs

Increased visibility and improved process management

"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise gives our customers the confidence that integration with Hyland's OnBase solution is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "For solutions deployed on premise, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner's integrated offering."

