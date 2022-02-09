National Radon Poster and Video Contest Winners Announced

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to raise radon awareness, the Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, and the American Lung Association are pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 National Radon Poster and Video Contest. The contest is held each year across the nation to raise awareness of radon gas, the second-leading cause of lung cancer.

American Lung Association logo (PRNewsfoto/American Lung Association) (PRNewswire)

Radon is a naturally occurring, colorless, odorless, tasteless, radioactive gas formed by the breakdown of uranium in the soil. Radon gas is found in all 50 states and may enter a home through cracks and other openings in the home and can build up to dangerous levels. Radon is only detectable by performing a home test.

"Radon causes 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year. These deaths are preventable, and there is an urgent need to raise awareness of the simple steps that can be taken to reduce radon exposure," said Deb Brown, Chief Mission Officer of the American Lung Association. "The Lung Association is proud of its efforts to raise awareness of radon gas, including engaging communities through the 2021 National Radon Poster and Video Contest."

For more information on the poster and video contest, please contact your state radon program. Children ages 9-14 were eligible to participate in the poster contest and high school students were eligible to participate in the video contest to promote radon awareness.

The 2021 poster winners and their prizes include:

1st place – Amanda G. - Hollywood Academy of Arts & Science, Florida, $1,000

2nd place – Isabella Y. - Hamilton Intermediate Junior High, Indiana, $300

3rd place – Nathan G. - John Wallace Middle School, Connecticut, $200

The 2021 video winner and their prize include:

1st place – Leah T. - Cedar Falls High School, Iowa, $1,000

The Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors and the American Lung Association reviewed and coordinated the selection of the national winners from the states who submitted their top winners from the state poster and video contests this year. The American Lung Association and the Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors congratulate all the students who participated from all over the country.

"For over a decade, the poster and video contest has served as a way to bring information and raise awareness of radon and its adverse health effects to teachers, students, families, and communities," said Joshua Kerber, M.S., Chair of the Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors Committee on Radon. The United States Environmental Protection Agency recommends that all homes with radon levels at or above 4 picocuries per liter take action and install a radon mitigation system.

For questions about radon or to test your home, visit www.Lung.org/radon or contact the American Lung Association at 1-800-325-1245. For media interested in speaking with an expert about radon, contact the American Lung Association at John.DeRosa@lung.org or 217-241-9018.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

About CRCPD:

The Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors, Inc. (CRCPD) is a nonprofit, non-governmental professional organization that promotes consistency in addressing and resolving radiation protection issues, encourages high standards of quality in radiation protection programs, and provides leadership in radiation safety and education. Most of the members of CRCPD are directors and staff of the state, local, and territorial radiation control agencies in the United States, but others with an interest in radiation protection are welcome to join. Website: www.crcpd.org

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601

1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004

1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

CONTACT: Jill Dale | American Lung Association

P: 312-940-7001 M: 720-438-8289E: Jill.Dale@Lung.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Lung Association