S&P Global Sustainable1 appoints Fred Samama as Head of Strategic Development

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global announces today the appointment of Fred Samama as Head of Strategic Development for S&P Global Sustainable1, the central source for sustainability intelligence from S&P Global.

"I am delighted that Fred Samama is joining S&P Global Sustainable1 as Head of Strategic Development to accelerate our innovation in ESG and Climate. More than ever, investors and companies seek evidence-based insights, high quality data and advanced analytics to support the decisions driving their strategies linking sustainability and business performance," said Dr. Richard Mattison, President of S&P Global Sustainable1. "Our comprehensive coverage across global markets combined with in-depth ESG intelligence provides financial institutions, corporations and governments with an unmatched level of clarity and confidence. Fred's extensive experience and deep knowledge of ESG and climate will bring an additional layer of critical capability to support the continued the continued growth and success of our portfolio of ESG insights and solutions."

Fred Samama joins S&P Global Sustainable1 with two decades of experience in the climate and ESG landscape. A global leader in ESG, Fred has co-authored significant papers including "The Green Swan. Central Banking and Financial Stability in the Age of Climate Change" and has been a pioneer of low-carbon indices.

As Head of Strategic Development for S&P Global Sustainable1, Fred Samama will lead engagement with S&P Global clients to understand, assess and evaluate current and future climate and ESG needs and collaborate across S&P Global to enable and drive the development and implementation of innovative solutions to support corporates, investors and governments as they seek to navigate and realize the transition to a net zero, sustainable and equitable future.

"I am thrilled to join S&P Global Sustainable1. With more than half the world's assets under management committed to net zero, we have seen a huge rise in the mobilization of the finance sector on climate, investors and companies are increasingly employing ESG analytics and insights to inform their decision making. It is essential they have access to the most rigorous and credible data and tools to support their decision making to support the realization of their commitments," said Fred Samama, Head of Strategic Development, S&P Global Sustainable1. "S&P Global is an incredible business with talented people and well-positioned resources to support its clients in securing a sustainable future for all."

This appointment builds on a milestone year for S&P Global and ESG, including the launch in April 2021 of S&P Global Sustainable1. Sustainable1 is S&P Global's single source of essential sustainability intelligence, bringing together S&P Global's resources and full product suite of data, benchmarking, analytics, evaluations, and indices that provide customers with a 360-degree view to help achieve their sustainability goals. In January 2022, S&P Global announced the acquisition of The Climate Service to add capabilities to S&P Global's leading portfolio of essential environmental, social, and governance (ESG) insights and solutions for its customers.

