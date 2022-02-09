Vuzix Expands its Logistics Operations in Europe to Support its Growing European Business

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company has contracted Base Logistics, a Netherlands-based global asset-light provider of integrated transport and warehouse management services, to provide third-party logistics support for the expansion of the Company's European operations and business needs.

Over the last several quarters, Vuzix has invested in the expansion of its sales team in Europe and enabled several new distribution partners and channels in Europe. The number of higher-volume orders that are being shipped on a recurring basis to the Company's European customers has increased significantly over the last 12 months, and coupled with the combination of COVID and Brexit, has created logistical challenges for Vuzix to move goods between its UK-based logistics hub and Europe on a consistent basis. Working with Base Logistics will help ease the logistical challenges of moving product across Europe, as well as provide European customers and partners with faster turnaround times and improved reliability related to shipping and receiving smart glasses from Vuzix across the region going forward.

"We are seeing significant order and deployment opportunities emerge across Europe in warehousing and logistics, healthcare and field service and it is important that we provide our customers with timely first-class execution. Base Logistics will provide critical support to facilitate our growth in Europe and will help drive improved turnaround times and significantly reduce unexpected interruptions and day-to-day operational challenges," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

