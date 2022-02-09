"Without a vision, the people perish"

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT
Press conference for campaign of Danielle Keys Bess, Candidate for Texas State Representative - District 147
WHEN
Wednesday, February 9, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m.
WHERE
Rutherford B. H. Yates Museum, 1314 Andrews Street, Houston, TX 77019
WHO
Danielle Keys Bess, Candidate, Texas House District 147
Rev. Terry Anderson, Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Rev. L.L. Atkins, Progressive New Hope Baptist Church
Dr. Marcus D. Cosby, Senior Pastor, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
Rev. Reginald Devaughn, Silverlake Church
Rev. Warren Haggray, Liberty Baptist Church
Rev. Elmo Johnson, Rose of Sharon Baptist Church
Sharone Mayberry, Mayberry Homes, Inc.
Rev. James Nash, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
Rev. Leslie Smith, Community Leader
The Black Women of Greater Houston PAC
Gerald Womack, Womack Development, Inc.
J. Andell, Partner, Hansen Partners
Dan Cantu, Owner, Cantu Mortgage
Michael Halpin, Former Deputy Director, 18th Congressional District
Cindy Clifford, Business Owner
WHY
With more than 20 years of experience in community activism, community development, and government relations, Danielle Keys Bess rolls out her strategic plan to bring key solutions for sustainable living, public safety, and economic equity through community collaboration and advocacy for the needs of her neighbors in the diverse and historic District 147. With more than 350 earned endorsements, Danielle is moving from grassroots to the front lines in a fight to preserve the district's historical legacy.
MEDIA CONTACT
Staci Keys
Phone: 281-414-8153 | email: staci@bessforhouston.com
Website - https://www.bessforhouston.com/
