Eco Depot Inc Update on recently launched Production Facility

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Depot Inc. (OTC Pink: ECDP), a Nevada company, updating shareholders and market stakeholders of recent activities and their impact on the Company. We are proud to announce the successful launch of Bronya Climate Shield (BCS) manufacturing facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has encountered numerous obstacles due to Covid 19 shortages.

Canadian Manufacturing Facility

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Bronya Canada Group, Inc, has been testing its production capabilities at its facility situated at 50 Rue Du Progres in Coteau-Du-Lac just outside Montreal, Canada. This facility allows us to manufacture and ship directly from Canada, within North America. The production facility is now operational capable of producing 4,000 Liters or 1,057 gallons per day, equivalent to two forty-foot containers per week. This Bronya Climate Shield manufacturing facility is scalable to market demand.

The Company is presently in final negotiations to establish joint venture manufacturing facilities in Mexico and South America to supply the expected demand from FLACMA Member countries.

About FLACMA

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Bronya Canada Group, Inc has been invited by the Federation of Latin American Cities, Municipal, Associations (FLACMA) to participate in different international events through FLACMA to offer the Bronya Climate Shield solution for the development of public buildings and social housing within the United Nations framework of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals to fulfill the 20/30 Agenda.

The Latin American Federation of Cities, Municipalities and Municipal Associations (FLACMA) is a proactive organization of free adherence representing the 16,132 municipalities, cities and local government associations, networks, and unions municipalities of Latin America and the Caribbean. It is an international body that adheres to and promotes world and regional conventions signed by the national states of the Region. It is the official representation in the Region of the Union of Cities and Local Governments, UCLG, a world organization.

The Company will be updating its shareholders in the coming days on business development and recent acquisitions.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at OTCMKTS: ECDP.

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD™

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency energy savings and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential," and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it.

Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition, or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Eco-Depot Inc

2300 West Sahara Avenue

Suite 800

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Website: ecdp.co

Tel: 1 (800) 323-7006

Info@ecdp.co

WEBSITE: www.ecdp.co

info@ecdp.co

PRODUCT INQUIRIES:

+1-(844)-427-6692

info@bronyaclimateshield.com

View original content:

SOURCE Eco Depot Inc.