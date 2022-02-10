Essity recognized by CDP for its supplier engagement in fight against climate change

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity has been recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader by the global non-profit environmental organization CDP. The award addresses how Essity successfully has worked with its suppliers in the fight against climate change.

Supplier Engagement Leaders are companies at the forefront of efforts to reduce emissions of what is referred to as Scope 3 (which includes purchased goods and services, purchased transportation and waste from operations) in the Science Based Targets initiative.

"Our day-to-day activities of governance, targets and Scope 3 reporting is yielding results, and collaboration with suppliers is key to further progress in the right direction. Essity's target is to achieve net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050 and we can only achieve this if we work together with our suppliers," says Jessica Nordlinder, Vice President Global Procurement, Essity.

Essity is aiming to reduce its Scope 3 emissions by 18% by 2030. Essity has been recognized by CDP on a number of previous occasions for the company's work against deforestation and has been referred to as a leader in combating climate change.

