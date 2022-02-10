Hear Me Now Podcast explores the good, bad, and ugly of advance care planning

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some leading palliative care physicians say advance care planning is ineffective. Others see potent value in providers and patients discussing treatment preferences in the event of future injury or illness. All agree it's time to change the way providers conduct and document these conversations.

Hear Me Now Podcast invites two renowned physicians to discuss what's wrong, what's right, and what can be done better

The Hear Me Now Podcast invites two renowned physicians to discuss what's wrong, what's right, and what can be done better for patients and loved ones living with serious illness.

"We need to shift the focus from talking to healthy people about what would happen should they stop breathing during a routine procedure, and toward improving conversations with people who are already seriously ill," says Dr. Daniela Lamas, a pulmonary and critical-care physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and New York Times contributing opinion writer.

Not so fast, counters Dr. Ira Byock, founder and senior vice president for strategic innovation at Providence's Institute for Human Caring based in the Los Angeles area. While there's dire need to redesign advance directives, providers should ask and talk with patients about who they trust to speak for them and their general healthcare goals – optimally long before onset of a medical crisis. The Providence health system sees these conversations as routine parts of each patient's health history. He recommends using "six Ds" to trigger clinicians and patients to review stated preferences: every Decade, Death of a loved one, a Divorce, the Diagnosis of serious illness, especially Dementia and Decline in health.

"We need to bring leading health systems together to reimagine and redesign advanced care," Dr. Byock says. "I want to start a movement."

