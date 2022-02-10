Iskra Lawrence, Mental Wellness and Body Positivity Champion, Named Ambassador for OxeFit, a Leader in Connected Fitness Platforms

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OxeFit, the leader in connected fitness, announced their newest ambassador, Iskra Lawrence , a global champion of body positivity and mental wellness. Together, Iskra and OxeFit will educate consumers on the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and fitness routine, reinforcing the importance of movement in, and for, everyday life. Using Oxefit's XS1, an AI-powered total body at-home gym, Iskra will share her fitness journey and the benefits smart technology can have on helping people to become the best version of themselves.

"Between having a baby, navigating a pandemic and continuing to run my businesses, finding time to workout has been a real challenge - and I know I'm not alone in feeling this way. I needed a routine that was personal," said Iskra Lawrence. "I am so excited to team up with OxeFit to inspire people to take control of their health journey, understanding how even small daily movements can mean big changes emotionally and physically. I know the 200+ exercise options on the XS1 will keep me continually engaged, and the data and insights will help to guide my journey to a better version of myself."

OxeFit's XS1 uniquely brings together cardio and strength training in a single at-home workout experience, with programs that include rowing, canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, SurfSwiming, SkiCross and digitally-controlled pilates. Unprecedented for an at-home workout system, the machine uses force plate technology to identify any asymmetry in balance and provide real-time corrections, aiding in injury prevention. Other features include performance tracking and real-time feedback, delivering valuable insights that help users to create a fitness program that works for them.

Whether someone has five minutes to work out or an hour, the system can be completely customized to each person's unique fitness goals. Iskra will take followers along as she gets back into a workout routine, focusing on small incremental workouts and meaningful changes.

"Throughout the design stages of the XS1 platform, it was incredibly important to us that the experience be versatile and customizable, knowing fitness goals are unique and everyone's best is different. From elite athletes training for the highest levels of competition to someone simply wanting personalized feedback as they get into a new fitness routine," said Rab Shanableh, chairman and CEO, OxeFit. "Iskra's platform of body positivity and self-love was such a perfect match for our mission as a company, and we're excited to have her as part of our team. Together, we hope to inspire people to move more, and for the XS1 to be a catalyst to achieving the best version of yourself."

You can follow along with Iskra on her fitness journey

XS1 is available for purchase on OxeFit.com with select payment options available.

About OxeFit

OxeFit is a first-of-its-kind strength training system, revolutionizing the world of connected fitness through advanced robotics and artificial intelligence. By harnessing data-driven workout programs, XP1 and XS1's computer-controlled weight loads allow for variable resistance training while state-of-the-art technology captures data and monitors form to identify weaknesses and potential for injury. Included in the OxeFit ecosystem is a library of engaging content, which seeks to bring a new element of connectivity to the fitness community. OxeFit is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For more information, visit oxefit.com .

