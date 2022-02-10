Montage Gold Corp. Plans to Release Feasibility Study Results on February 14, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCPK: MAUTF) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") at the Koné Gold Project ("KGP") in Côte d'Ivoire. Montage expects to release the results of the DFS on the Koné Gold Project to the market on February 14, 2022.

Hugh Stuart, Montage CEO, commented: "Barring any unforeseen delay, we look forward to releasing the results of the DFS as they will represent the culmination of 15 months of hard work by our dedicated team since the completion of the Company's initial public offering."

In the upcoming weeks, Montage will be participating in several marketing roadshows and investor conferences, including the 121 EMEA Mining Investment Conference from February 22–24, the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference from February 27 to March 2 and institutional marketing with Stifel GMP from February 15–17.

Montage will also upload a pre-recorded webcast of the DFS results and corporate presentation to the Montage website at www.montagegoldcorp.com.

ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD CORP.

Montage is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Koné Gold Project, located in northwest Côte d'Ivoire, which currently hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 225Mt grading 0.59g/t for 4.27Moz of gold, based on a 0.20g/t cut-off grade and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 22Mt grading 0.45g/t for 0.32Moz of gold, based on a 0.20g/t cut-off grade. Montage has a management team and Board with significant experience in discovering and developing gold deposits in Africa. The Company is rapidly progressing work programs at the Koné Gold Project towards completion of a DFS. Indicated Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources are reported in accordance with NI 43-101 with an effective date of August 12, 2021, for the Koné deposit within the KGP. Please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Koné Gold Project Côte d'Ivoire" authored by Hugh Stuart, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, dated October 1, 2021.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as "will", "intends", "proposed" and "expects" or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the Company's resource properties, and the Company's plans, focus and objectives. Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold and other commodity prices, uncertainties inherent in the exploration of mineral properties, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risk factors set forth in the Company's final prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Montage to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Montage Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/Montage Gold Corp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Montage Gold Corp