New Discovery from America's 1st Public War Against a Deadly Virus: A Previously Unknown Letter of George Washington

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raab Collection announced that it has acquired and will offer for sale a newly discovered letter of General George Washington during the American Revolution, which sheds light on his campaign to inoculate his troops against Small Pox, the first mass inoculation campaign in American history. This letter, which does not appear in any of Washington's published works and whose location and content was unknown to scholars, has been in the same family for generations. It is valued at $90,000.

"It is very uncommon to find an unpublished letter of Washington, let alone one of such importance and relevance to us today," said Nathan Raab, President of The Raab Collection and author of "The Hunt for History (Scriber 2020). "We have never seen such an important and unknown relic of this early battle of Washington against the viral scourge attacking his army."

About Raab & The Hunt for History: In 2020 (hardcover) and 2021 (paperback), Scribner published Nathan's fascinating book about the rarified world of discovering and dealing in historical documents – THE HUNT FOR HISTORY: On the Trail of the World's Lost Treasures—from the Letters of Lincoln, Churchill, and Einstein to the Secret Recordings Onboard JFK's Air Force One. In the book by Nathan, whom Library Journal has compared to the Indiana Jones of historical document hunting, he shares amazing stories from the families and institutions who've called on him to sell, or authenticate, rare and revelatory letters.

Raab has worked with the families of many great historical figures on the treasures that have descended to them, including Thomas Jefferson, Ronald Reagan, Dwight D. Eisenhower, F. Scott Fitzgerald, James K. Polk, William Henry Harrison, Andrew Jackson, Gerald Ford, Signers of the Declaration of Independence, senior leadership in the Civil War, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

