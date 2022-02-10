Nominations Open for 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards

Annual awards program recognizes public and private-sector organizations in every region of the globe for their impactful results transforming the way people work with process intelligence and automation

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced that the nomination process for the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards is open to organizations who leverage the Nintex Process Platform to drive business outcomes and deliver modern digital experiences to their employees and customers.

Learn more about the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards program and submit a nomination at https://www.nintex.com/solution-innovation-awards

"We look forward to recognizing organizations across every industry that are leading the digital revolution and overcoming obstacles brought on by the pandemic," said Nintex Chief Customer Officer Josh Waldo. "And as we have done previously, this year's categories will reflect the most recent innovations and solutions that meet today's challenges."

Every organization that leverages the easy-to-use and powerful capabilities from Nintex—Nintex Promapp®, Nintex Workflow, Nintex Forms, Nintex DocGen®, Nintex RPA, Nintex Mobile and App Studio, Nintex Drawloop® for Salesforce, Nintex AssureSign®, Nintex Analytics, Nintex K2 Five, and more—is eligible to submit nominations.

Nintex is transforming the way people work

In 2021, Nintex honored 18 organizations for their transformative business results including Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) as the Nintex Champion. By leveraging the Nintex Process Platform, Coke Florida automated simple to sophisticated business processes across departments and operating locations in the state of Florida to support the company's growth.

To experience Coke Florida's success with Nintex visit https://www.nintex.com/case-study/coca-cola-beverages-florida/

Baptist Health, BDO Australia, Capital Bank, City of Toronto – Corporate Security, E.T. Browne Drug Company, Inc., Hanes Australasia, Hernando County School District, Hitachi Vantara, HMT, Jio Platforms, KBR, Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS), Matchis Foundation, Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), National Gallery Singapore, Rakuten Medical, Inc., and RG Construction were the 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award category winners.

Important details for 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, March 11, 2022. Winners of this year's Nintex Solution Innovation Awards will be selected across three regions of Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and publicly announced in June 2022.

All entries must include a brief description of the business challenge(s) or project goal(s) and identify which Nintex capabilities were leveraged.

Clear business outcomes with resulting benefits and quantifiable metrics are also required with every entry.

Nominations will be accepted for Nintex solutions across on-premise, hybrid or cloud environments as well as those integrated with Microsoft, Salesforce, Adobe, SAP and others.

A downloadable Word version of the nomination form is available on the 2022 awards page at https://www.nintex.com/solution-innovation-awards

Nintex partners are highly encouraged to enter solutions on behalf of and in partnership with their customers. Entries submitted on behalf of customers must include customer consent of the entry and the primary customer's contact information to ensure aligned consent.

