Omnicure supports hospitals across the country as part of U.S. government's National Emergency Tele-Critical Care Network (NETCCN) As the nation's hospital capacity is strained by Covid-19 surges, Omnicure's partnership with NETCCN provides a rapidly deployable tele-critical care solution.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The severe shortage of intensivists, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other specialized clinicians has reached crisis proportions in the United States during the Covid-19 pandemic. Omnicure is helping to alleviate the stress on hospital capacity and the lack of access to critical care specialists by supporting hospitals with a nationwide tele-critical care service.

When patient transfers have been significantly delayed, Omnicure's rapid support has made the difference between life and death.

Omnicure enables bedside clinicians to instantly connect with intensivists and other remote expert clinicians through a simple-to-use application. During the Delta and Omicron surges of Covid-19, Omnicure has supported clinicians in a variety of care settings, from large urban trauma centers to small Critical Access Hospitals in rural, underserved areas. When patient transfers to higher levels of care have been significantly delayed or impossible, Omnicure's rapid support has made the difference between life and death for critically ill patients.

NETCCN emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic as a key initiative of the U.S. government's Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center ( TATRC ). Throughout its partnership with NETCCN, Omnicure has supported 40 hospitals in 9 states and territories. "NETCCN addresses a fundamental challenge for our healthcare system during disasters like Covid-19 surges: enabling easy communication between those working outside of their comfort zone or scope of practice and [those with] clinical expertise to affect best possible outcomes," said Colonel Jeremy Pamplin, MD, TATRC's Commander and a critical care physician.

Through NETCCN, clinical services are available to hospitals at no cost—an invaluable resource in these emergency circumstances. "Omnicure has demonstrated the viability of a decentralized and scalable model of tele-critical care with a low barrier to entry. Our work with NETCCN has set the foundation for the democratization of tele-critical care, with the aim to make it within the reach of every hospital in a cost-effective manner, without compromising standards in the delivery of quality healthcare," said Sanjay Subramanian, MD, founder and CEO of Omnicure, a critical care physician and thought leader in telemedicine.

Together, Omnicure and NETCCN are providing an essential service to hospitals in crisis across the nation and innovating the future of disaster response.

Omnicure was founded by intensivists with decades of critical care experience. Omnicure enables clinicians to communicate and exchange data from virtually anywhere. The solution is cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, and device agnostic; it can be used on ubiquitous technology, eliminating the need for expensive hardware installations.

