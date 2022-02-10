PathFinder Digital Celebrates 15 Years in Business

SANFORD, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PathFinder Digital celebrates the company's 15 years in business. What began as a small integration house has developed into a full-service engineering and production firm that specializes in the development of satellite ground terminal solutions (VSATs) engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs.

PathFinder works with commercial off-the-shelf antenna manufacturers to develop enhanced terminals that meet the specifications of each individual customer. This enables antenna manufacturers to focus on their core products while relying on PathFinder to identify and develop any modifications that may be required for project compliance.

PathFinder and its partners are united by the same pursuit of cost-effective components and tailor-made enhancements to provide satellite ground terminal solutions for the projects that rely on them. PathFinder is the bridge between manufacturers and the implementation of their products into the programs they wish to support.

"I am extremely proud of PathFinder's rise over the last few years. Our growing staff of professionals and new 12,000 square foot production facility position us to meet the engineering and fabrication needs of our expanding customer base," says Roger McGarrahan, CEO of PathFinder Digital LLC.

PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs.

