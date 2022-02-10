Proofpoint Wins Espresa Award for Culture Benefits® Innovation and Excellence

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Espresa, Inc. announced their second Culture Benefits® Award in 2021 for Innovation and Excellence to Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity company for its ongoing and extraordinary human resources strategy during a continuing and global pandemic.

Proofpoint Wins Espresa HR Tech Award for Culture Benefits® Innovation and Excellence in HR Amidst an Ongoing Pandemic

Companies of all sizes continue to brace with the tide and rise of employee resignations. Corporate and social responsibility has never been more critical, as COVID virus variations continue to outpace return-to-workplace endeavors. For their second year in a row, Proofpoint has shown significant human-centric leadership to proactively address the ongoing challenges facing the concerns of a global employee population. Continuing to use the Espresa Culture Benefits® platform in new and engaging ways, Proofpoint has layered and expanded programs to reduce attrition, attract talent, and keep employees engaged and safe globally.

Bringing the Future to Culture in Real-Time

"Proofpoint's business is built on protecting what matters most to companies - their people," said Sharyl Givens, Chief Human Resources Officer for Proofpoint. "This is the core of who we are and how we represent our mission, values, and culture with our customers and employees," Givens continued. "We are no longer in an unprecedented time—we are in this next and ongoing normal, and as leaders, we must protect our people, which remains at the heart of our purpose. Our global workforce, their happiness, and health are key to our award-winning success."

Espresa is also honoring Global Wellbeing Programs Manager Talya Williams for her exceptional individual contributions in exemplifying the programs that Proofpoint employees seek. "Our Proofpoint partnership with Espresa continues to be a source of inspiration on what is possible when we work together with a singular vision in mind," spoke Dr. Alex Shubat, co-founder and CEO of Espresa. "The entire Proofpoint team has relentlessly shown their amazing commitment to prioritizing the total well-being and safety of their employees and their extended families," Dr. Shubat continued. "Espresa celebrates Proofpoint and is thrilled to have rising stars like Talya Williams working so hard to help create a great place to work for Proofpoint employees every single day."

Remaining on the Culture Forefront

From their quick pivot at the beginning of the pandemic to working from home, Proofpoint has delivered leading programs in total well-being, learning and development, and recognition programs to employees and their families. "We saw an immediate response to the increase in programs in 2020 and the desire to see more of it in 2021 and now going into 2022," spoke Talya Williams of Proofpoint. "Total well-being and recognition are the core—and when you think of what that means, it is so much greater than the sum of its parts. That is why we developed programs to focus on employees and their families. Proofpoint listens to the needs of our people, and we close the loop on those needs with actionable sparks of joy that deliver on our culture promise."

Espresa reviewed all their clients and mapped their innovation to employee engagement—not just hard and fast statistics but also the more nuanced and emotional aspects. "We discussed these companies with our customer success teams, executive leadership, and the individuals at the client companies we interact with daily," spoke Sylvia Flores, Head of Brand and Culture for Espresa. "Without a doubt, Proofpoint continues to rise to the occasion. Like us, they've tossed the antiquated rulebooks out the window and continue to bring the future of HR to life in real-time. True global culture and inclusivity have a place at Proofpoint."

The list of steadfast necessities continues to grow as work from home, and this next normal persist into 2022 and beyond. "We keep a proactive pulse on Proofpoint's people and their families," said Givens. "We are honored to accept this award for the second year in a row from Espresa. Leaning into technology, regardless of geography, helps us be better together."

For more information on Espresa's Culture Benefits® platform, please visit https://www.espresa.com/, and for additional information on Proofpoint's people-centric approach, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/company/careers.

About Espresa, Inc.

Espresa, Inc. is the world's first Culture Benefits® platform offering a modular ecosystem of non-traditional benefits and employee experience programs within a single SaaS and mobile solution that drives consistent employee engagement and happiness at scale. Espresa is a global organization supporting all languages, time zones, and currencies. More information is available at www.espresa.com.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations' greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyberattacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

