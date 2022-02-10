SONY MICHEL PARTNERS WITH RASTACLAT TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE LOS ANGELES BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB

Custom Made Collector's Item Bracelet Made From the Laces of Michel's Cleats to be Auctioned Off For Charity

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rastaclat, a premium accessory company that inspires people to Seek the Positive through personal development and equality, today announced a partnership with Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel to raise money for the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club. Michel will be donating his Big Game worn laces to raise money for the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, via Rastaclat and their Seek the Positive Foundation. Rastaclat founder Daniel Kasidi will custom make (by hand) two bracelets from Michel's game worn laces: One to be given to Michel to remember this remarkable experience and the other will be auctioned off with proceeds going towards the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club (Home - Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club (labgc.org)).

"I am excited to partner with Rastaclat and give back to the Los Angeles community in a cool and creative way," said Sony Michel. "It is incredible that Rastaclat changes something as simple as my football cleat laces into a work of art. I am looking forward to a great partnership with the company."

Founded by Kasidi as a symbol of positivity, Rastaclat has built premium bracelets, accessories and clothing that inspire others to seek the positive. While it has always been Kasidi's personal vision, the company is the vehicle to spread the message of positivity and mental health to the world. In fact, Rastaclat donates one percent of all net proceeds to the Seek the Positive Foundation, whose mission is to inspire, educate and unite humankind.

"Everything that we do at Rastaclat, whether it is a partnership or a product, is founded on a positive action of giving back to the community," said Daniel Kasidi, CEO of Rastaclat. "This partnership with Sony Michel is a great example of what our company is all about as well as what we strive to do more of in the future."

The Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club was the charity picked by both Michel and Rastaclat, based on Rastaclat and their Seek the Positive Foundation's long-standing relationship and the Los Angeles Rams football team and its commitment to serving the youth of greater Los Angeles.

"It's incredible to work with both Los Angeles Rams star Sony Michel and Rastaclat on something so innovative and personal, ultimately raising money for the kids in one of LA's most impoverished areas," said Robert Engle, Volunteer President and Chairman for the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, "we look forward partnering in the future and GO RAMS!"

About Rastaclat:

Ten years ago, Daniel Kasidi founded Rastaclat as symbol of positivity. Over that time period, Rastaclat has reached over 228 countries and regions and inspired over 38 million people through their products. Rastaclat prides itself as a symbol of positivity, doing good for yourself and others. It is Rastaclat's main company belief that positive action can change lives, inspire confidence & unite us as human beings.

About the Seek the Positive Foundation:

The Seek the Positive Foundation is dedicated to impacting humankind through service, charitable grants and awareness to causes focused on equality and personal development.

