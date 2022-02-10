TCG Process Recognized as the Leading Disruptor in the 2022 Capture Market Evaluation based on competitive landscape, extensiveness of capabilities by Infosource

BAAR, Switzerland and NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International intelligent process automation company TCG Process was recognized as the highest-ranking disruptor among leaders in the capture market by Infosource, the leading firm for capture software market research, analysis and consulting.

Vendors across the globe were evaluated in Infosource's 2022 Worldwide Capture Software Vendor Matrix Report on critical capture aspects such as containerized, standardized cloud services architecture, scope of intelligent capture technology including AI classification, machine learning and associated business rules. Additional evaluation points included strategic direction, handling of omni-channel inputs, and ease-of-use architecture like low- and no-code capabilities.

"We have seen quite a bit of disruption in the capture market over the past few years, with many new vendors entering the growing space as well as vendors from adjacent markets, such as RPA and BPM," said Ralph Gammon, Senior Software Analyst of Infosource. "TCG has done a great job leveraging technologies like AI, machine learning, and microservices that newer vendors are utilizing to differentiate themselves. At the same time, they have a platform that is proven in high-volume complex environments, and it can be fully integrated into business processes leveraging workflows, rules and cross validations all done in a low-code/no-code interface. This combination makes TCG a potentially disruptive force in the market going forward."

"We are proud that Infosource has confirmed that our unique process-driven approach, based on BPMN standards, is disruptive in this market," said TCG Process U.S. CEO Bob Fresneda. "Customers and partners thoroughly appreciate our novel approach to running their business processes in the most efficient way."

TCG Process specializes in intelligent process automation—the combination of intelligent document processing (IDP) and business process management (BPM)—thus enabling end-to-end process orchestration and automation for the enterprise. Its DocProStar product offers a modular and service-oriented architecture that can be scaled to support any number of processes and any volume of content.

About TCG Process

TCG Process is an international organization solving business process automation (BPA) challenges with its DocProStar platform, which digitizes incoming content and automates complex processes across enterprises like banking, finance, insurance, healthcare, public administration and their business process outsourcers or shared services organizations. The company markets its solutions direct-to-customer, and via partners, on five continents.

About Infosource

Infosource is a leading global analyst firm headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Its worldwide team of analysts covers the office automation market including printing and scanning hardware and Capture software.

