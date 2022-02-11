Community First Seawalk Music Festival Returns for 10th Year

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jax Beach Festivals announces the return of the Community First Seawalk Music Festival to the Oceanfront Seawalk Pavilion .The two-day festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, February 26-27 2022. Headlined by Molly Hatchet and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, the festival celebrates Northeast Florida's favorite home-grown music talent, visual arts & crafters, unique food creators, and for the fifth time in festival history, the Ferris wheel will return for attendees to enjoy this timeless festival classic with their families. Additional Acts include: Sam Hill, Astoria State, Curt Towne Band, and more.

" It's always exciting to watch the positive effect of this truly local music festival,'' said Jax Beach Festivals founder and CEO Sam Veal. "We are so pleased to be able to provide our support to

help continue this Jacksonville Beach tradition," said John Hirabayashi, CEO and President of Community First Credit Union. " This outdoor event provides entertainment for attendees as well as economic support to all its participants as well as the Beaches area merchants."

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Christine Hoffman added, "The free Community First Seawalk Music Festival is a well-loved event, and we are thrilled to see it continue to lift up all-local artists, vendors and performers."

The Community First Seawalk Music Festival is free to attend, and is family friendly, with an entertainment zone dedicated to the festival's youngest attendees. VIP tickets are available for $30.00 and include front of stage seating, private port-a-lets, specialty beverage service, and backstage VIP hospitality. The festival will be open from Noon to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, and from 12:30 pm to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 27.

About Community First Seawalk Music Festival: The 10th Annual Community First Seawalk Music Fest returns on February 26 & 27 2022. The festival celebrates Northeast Florida's rich and diverse local resources with all local artists,crafters, businesses, and food creators. This free, two-day event is held at the iconic Oceanfront Seawalk Pavilion, and Latham Plaza, located on First Street North, just East of the Jacksonville Beach City Hall. To view the Community First Seawalk Music Fest's full lineup and schedule or purchase VIP, please visit: www.communityfirstseawalkmusicfest.com

