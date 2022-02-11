EXOCAD ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT LMT® LAB DAY® CHICAGO AND CHICAGO DENTAL SOCIETY MIDWINTER MEETING

exocad to showcase its latest workflow-enhancing innovations

WOBURN, Mass. and DARMSTADT, Germany, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad, an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider, today announced its participation at two major U.S. dental events: LMT® LAB DAY® CHICAGO and the Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting, taking place concurrently, February 24-26, 2022, in Chicago. exocad plans a full schedule of lectures, open forums, individual case presentations from dentists, demo stations and a variety of opportunities for clinicians and technicians to experience its latest software solutions.

At the Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting, exocad, at booth #2405, will be joined by two of its “Aces”, digital dentistry pioneer Dr. August de Oliveira (left) and cosmetic dentist Dr. Diana Tadros (right). The two doctors will demonstrate their own cases and answer questions. (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to connect with our lab and clinician communities in person to demonstrate how ChairsideCAD, DentalCAD and exoplan can streamline workflows and improve communication along the treatment journey," said Larry Bodony, president, exocad America. "We especially look forward to showcasing how our open software blends seamlessly with the latest in 3D printing and desktop scanning technologies."

Attendees of LMT® LAB DAY® CHICAGO are invited to visit booth #D31/E30 to hear from the exocad team of experts who will demonstrate the most current releases and share insights into the latest features of exocad's lab software. Four demo stations, a display of cutting-edge 3D printers and desktop scanners, and lectures will be offered to provide opportunities for attendees to learn and explore. Attendees who reserve spots for the lecture series*, occurring on the final day of the event, may attend educational presentations and an open question and answer session with exocad leadership.

At the Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting, exocad, at booth #2405, will be joined by two of its "Aces," digital dentistry pioneer Dr. August de Oliveira and cosmetic dentist Dr. Diana Tadros. The two doctors will demonstrate their own cases and answer questions. Attendees can see first-hand how to increase practice offerings with implant placements and night guard production, while also improving patient care and satisfaction. exocad plans a special sales offer for attendees who visit the exocad booth between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday of the event.

Those who do not want to wait to choose their software, can try exocad's CAD Configurator to determine which software is the best fit for their needs. This online tool provides software package recommendations based on users' answers to questions and short prompts.

Additional information is available at exocad.com/chicago

* Link to registration:

https://lmtmag.com/shows/lmt-lab-day-chicago-2022/seminars?uid=46516_10012_6

About exocad

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices worldwide. exocad America, Inc., a subsidiary of exocad GmbH, is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts. More than 45,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

Attendees of LMT® LAB DAY® CHICAGO are invited to visit exocad’s booth #D31/E30 to hear from the exocad team of experts who will demonstrate the latest releases and share insights into the latest features of exocad’s lab software. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE exocad GmbH