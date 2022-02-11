Two New Festivals To Debut In 2022

Jax Beach Festivals Announces 2022 Festival Season Two New Festivals To Debut In 2022

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Music fans can start making plans for the 2022 festivals to be held at the Seawalk Pavilion Oceanfront in Jacksonville Beach. Sam Veal, Executive Director of Jax Beach Festivals , today announced the dates for:

Community First Seawalk Music Festival (PRNewswire)

The 10th Annual Community First Seawalk Music Festival: February 26th & 27th

Partial lineup includes: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Molly Hatchet, Astoria State, Sam Hill, Duval County Line

The Great Atlantic Southern Rock Revival: March 19th

Partial lineup includes: The Georgia Thunderbolts, Preacher Stone, The Curt Towne Band, Sam Hill, Second Shot

The 30th Annual Springing The Blues Festival: April 1st-3rd

Partial lineup includes: Larry McCray, Victor Wainwright & The Train, Lee Boys, King Solomon Hicks, John Primer, Vanessa Collier, Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials

Beachella Music & Arts Fair: June 11th

Partial lineup includes: The Giving Moon, Daddy's Beemer, Neverless

For thirty years, Jax Beach Festivals has had a tremendous impact on the Jacksonville Beach area, the performing artists, and the festival-goers who attend each year. Curating the four festivals by presenting local and national talent in a variety of musical genres creates an exciting experience for attendees and provides a positive economic impact to the local community. Jax Beach Festivals continues to set the standard for brilliant oceanfront entertainment.

Purchasing VIP tickets is optional, as all four festivals held at the Seawalk Pavilion Oceanfront in Jacksonville Beach are free for the general public. Veal expects to share the full 2022 lineups very shortly.

Visit www.Jaxbeachfestivals.com or email info@jaxbeachfestivals.com for more information.

Contact:

Rebecca James

rebeccajames1@gmail.com

904-270-9301

The Great Atlantic Southern Rock Revival (PRNewswire)

Springing the Blues (PRNewswire)

Beachella Music and Arts Fair (PRNewswire)

Jax Beach Festivals (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jax Beach Festivals Inc.