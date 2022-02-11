National Press Club Journalism Institute presents panel with news leaders on diversifying newsrooms, Feb. 25

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsrooms have looked hard at the diversity of their teams, leadership, and coverage in the last year, and many say they're now devoting consistent attention to hiring more journalists of color, investing in them, and supporting them in helping shift the stories that are told.

(PRNewsfoto/National Press Club Journalism Institute) (PRNewswire)

What has really changed in newsrooms and what challenges remain? Register now to join the National Press Club Journalism Institute for an hour-long program at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 25, to learn what progress has brought and what it has cost. We'll hear from newsroom leaders whose roles are at the center of this work .

The hour will feature insights from:

Leona Allen , Dallas Morning News deputy publisher and vice president — diversity, equity and inclusion , Dallas Morning News deputy publisher and vice president — diversity, equity and inclusion

Joseph Serna , L.A. Times deputy editor of culture and talent , L.A. Times deputy editor of culture and talent

Mizell Stewart III , Gannett / USA TODAY Network vice president, news performance, talent & partnerships , Gannett /TODAY Network vice president, news performance, talent & partnerships

Krissah Thompson , Washington Post managing editor , Washington Post managing editor

The conversation will be moderated by Mizell Stewart and will surface suggestions and questions for journalists and newsrooms across the country as they consider what's next for the communities they hope to serve.

If you have questions about this program, please email Julie Moos, Institute executive director, at jmoos@press.org. The National Press Club Journalism Institute serves thousands of people daily with our newsletter, online programming, writing group, and other support. The Institute depends on grants, foundation funds, and contributions from individuals like you. Your donation today allows the Institute to offer the majority of its programming at no cost. If you value the Institute's services, please donate today. Any amount helps.

About the Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute