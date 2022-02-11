Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. awarded DoD JAIC Artificial Intelligence T&E BPA

RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. (TRILLION) is proud to announce that Trillion ERP VentureTech LLC, our JV with ERP International managed by TRILLION, has been awarded a spot on DoD's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Artificial Intelligence Test & Evaluation (AI T&E) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). This five-year BPA allows TRILLION to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) T&E services to JAIC, DoD, and the entire US Government. TRILLION will support the DoD and US Government's AI test and evaluation objectives in T&E technologies and tools, T&E services using AI, and integrate and align AI T&E tools and services with DoD's AI platforms.

TRILLION's Director of Business Development, Colonel Kevin Kelly USMC (Ret.), says, "the JAIC T&E BPA provides us one more avenue to grow our partnership with DoD and continue to enhance our services to support the Warfighter." Nick Hale, who leads the Trillion Research and Innovation Lab (TRIL), says he and his team look forward to exploring ways to collaborate with DoD and other federal agencies and share emerging technology ideas and solutions that are being developed at TRIL.

Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. provides innovative IT business solutions and services in the government and commercial sectors. We are Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) certified organization with industry-standard quality certifications including CMMI-3 (DEV and SVC), ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 20000-1:2018. We support several civilian and defense agencies, including FEMA, ICE, DHS S&T, CBP, USCIS, GSA, FAA, DOJ, NOAA, DOC, DISA, USMC, and Air Force.

We are a proven leader who provides cost-effective, secure, and scalable IT solutions driven by advanced capabilities in machine and deep learning, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cyber security, health IT, cloud computing, enterprise architecture, & mobile technology. We build custom solutions, integrate various COTS and open-source technology stacks to create cutting-edge IT systems, migrate legacy systems to scalable microservices-based architectures to be deployed either on-premise, or cloud-enabled infrastructure. We are proficient in Agile development methodologies such as SAFe, Scrum, Kanban, and Scrumban. We have been listed as a top performer on the INC 5000 list several times. The accolades, feedback, reviews, and CPARS that we receive from our clients are a testament to our high quality of service and our ability to ensure that our clients can meet their business objectives.

