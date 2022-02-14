Advarra Expands Review Capabilities for Cosmetics Research Early Phase Center of Excellence now includes enhanced processes and increased expertise for research involving cosmetic products

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the premier provider of independent review committees, quality and compliance consulting services, and research technology solutions, announced today that it has expanded its Early Phase Center of Excellence to include institutional review board (IRB) review capabilities for cosmetics research.

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted IRB and IBC review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. (PRNewsfoto/Advarra) (PRNewswire)

Research involving cosmetics requires specific ethical considerations and timely review processes to support aggressive study timelines. With this in mind, IRB review requirements are unique for this specialized type of research.

"Timeliness is critical in cosmetics research, and we are proud to now offer differentiated services that help our colleagues in this space meet their goals," said Lauri Carlile, Senior Vice President, Operations, at Advarra.

Advarra has developed specialized processes and allocated dedicated support staff for cosmetics research. The organization has also provided in-depth education for IRB members and staff and has added expertise to ensure proper understanding and oversight for these studies. Daily IRB meetings support accelerated IRB review timelines for cosmetics research.

"These expanded capabilities demonstrate our commitment to providing cosmetics research teams with specialized services that truly meet their needs," said Carlile. "Our expert team can help researchers understand how the IRB regulations apply to a particular study, and our people and processes help ensure services are delivered in a timely manner."

In addition to IRB services, the Early Phase Center of Excellence supports the research community with consulting, technology solutions, and professional services to optimize efficiency and ensure compliance. Services for informed consent form (ICF) writing, audit support, and Advarra's clinical trial management system (CTMS) Clinical Conductor strengthen study management and expand bandwidth.

For more information, visit the Early Phase Center of Excellence webpage.

About Advarra

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard trial participants, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit advarra.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advarra