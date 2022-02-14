Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces that its Color World Metaverse Software is Coming Soon to Asia

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence ("AI") in the entertainment industry, announced today that a localized Asian version of its entertainment metaverse Color World will be released this month.

Since the release of the entertainment metaverse Color World on the iOS store, the app developed by Color Star has been downloaded by more than one million users. As the current version is only available in English, Color Star will be releasing a localized Asian version in order to allow users in Asia to experience and access the metaverse app as well. The Asian version will be available in simplified and traditional Chinese, Japanese and Korean. Furthermore, in-app content will mainly feature Asian celebrities, Asian music, Asian folk instrument masterclasses, occasional virtual celebrity meet-ups and concerts with Asian celebrities.

The Asian version will be available on both the Apple and Android app stores, and users in Asia can download Color World directly from their region's app store. At present, the development team is updating the app regularly with improvements and new features, hoping to provide an even better user experience for users around the world. Soon, users will be greeted by two new in-game areas: a dedicated gaming zone and an entertainment zone.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

View original content:

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.