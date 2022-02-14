Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center Awarded AAA Five Diamond Designation

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center has been accredited with its first AAA Five Diamond Hotel Designation . This achievement recognizes famed hotels in North America offering world-class luxury, amenities and indulgence for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Of the 26,000 properties inspected annually by AAA, less than one percent earn the Five Diamond designation following unscheduled inspections focusing on a property's overall quality, cleanliness and condition.

Soaring high above the Philadelphia skyline, Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center is located in the heart of Center City. The property is home to a Forbes-Five Star Spa and several dining outlets including Jean-Georges Philadelphia , and the chic and comfortable lounge, JG SkyHigh , both helmed by Michelin-Starred chef and international restaurateur, Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten . James-Beard award-winning Chef Greg Vernick takes a modern approach to an American Oyster Bar with Vernick Fish , located on the ground level, and elevates the café experience with Vernick Coffee Bar , tucked behind a canopy of trees in the upper lobby of the Comcast Technology Center. With over 700 pounds of healing crystals encased into the structure of the walls, the Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia provides the ultimate escape from the hustle and bustle of the city below.

Of the accreditations, General Manager Cornelia Samara says, "The entire team aims to attain these esteemed accolades and I am filled with pride to see their dedication and determination recognized. As the city's first and only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotel and Five-Star Spa, we are thrilled to add the prestigious AAA Five Diamond designation to our list of achievements."

Setting the global standard for excellence in hospitality and service, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts introduced its Lead With Care program in 2020 to provide guests, residents and employees with the confidence and assurance that health and safety remain top of mind throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Upholding the brand's enhanced health and safety program, the Diamond inspections evaluate the guest experience with consistent, objective criteria including Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) surface testing to guarantee peace of mind when traveling.

To learn more about AAA's professional hotel inspections and designations, click here .

About AAA Diamond Program

For more than 80 years, AAA's team of professional inspectors have conducted unannounced, independent, in-person property inspections across 26,000 hotels and 27,000 restaurants in North America. 62 million members book more than 31% of all paid room nights in North America, relying on the assurance that every Diamond-designated property has met AAA standards for guest safety and housekeeping.

About Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center is the first and only Hotel to receive a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating in the city of Philadelphia. After opening as the highest-situated hotel in North America atop the Comcast Technology Center, Four Seasons redefined the Philadelphia skyline. The Hotel is home to 219 rooms, a Forbes-Five Star Spa and world-class dining destinations helmed by Michelin-Starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and James Beard Award-Winner Greg Vernick. Craftsmanship and innovation lie around every corner with stunning installations from Artistic Director and celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham. For more information about Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, visit our Press Room .

