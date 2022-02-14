GivingDNA Unveils Enhanced Donor Segmentation with Planned Giving Opportunity Alerts

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GivingDNA, the industry-leading donor engagement platform, furthers its development of analytics that empower fundraisers with comprehensive donor insights and segmentation throughout the donor lifecycle. Following the recent release of mid-level and major gift dashboards, GivingDNA announces its latest Planned Giving opportunity alerts. Using proprietary algorithms based on the nonprofit's unique data and combining it with demographics, psychographics, charitable giving affinities, giving behavior as well as communication and channel preferences, these new alerts allow nonprofit organizations to dive deeper and identify viable donors for planned giving programs.

GivingDNA (PRNewsfoto/The Pursuant Group Inc) (PRNewswire)

Unlike other traditional planned giving scores, GivingDNA utilizes critical data points in an organization's donor file, including giving recency and frequency, in tandem with key third party data, such as demographic and psychographic indicators. A key advantage for platform users is the ability to screen their donor files more frequently than the traditional annual screenings, and see the movements in their file monthly. This capability empowers nonprofits to identify new planned giving opportunities in real-time as donor behavior or profiles change and adjust their strategy regularly.

"Prospective donors for planned giving programs are often an untapped audience and developing a targeted strategy is critical to building these relationships," states Rebecca Gregory Segovia, General Manager of GivingDNA. "GivingDNA's new Planned Giving opportunity alerts synthesize multiple data points to identify viable donors quickly and easily, and empowers fundraisers to strategically engage them and build unique connections. By having highly predictive planned giving data, fundraisers can eliminate the guesswork and develop hyper- targeted campaigns that drive results."

GivingDNA continues to invest in data and platform solutions to help nonprofits that usually have a wealth of data but are often challenged by how to segment and build strategy based on it. The platform leads with actionable data and insights, showcasing opportunities throughout the entire donor journey. Our dashboards indicate the health and behavior of the donor well as .

"As in all fundraising, no one donor is alike and the same donor might have a different profile from one nonprofit to another. Donors give to organizations that align with their personal values and beliefs. As a result, their planned gift symbolizes the relationship they've cultivated with the cause and their wish to help secure the future of the organization," states Dawn Galasso, VP of Technology Sales of GivingDNA. "The platform empowers organizations to leverage data to identify those donors with a relevant profile and communicate in a way that aligns to their commitment to creating positive impact."

GivingDNA

GivingDNA, the leading donor engagement platform, unleashes the power of data to innovate the power of giving. In a single platform, you can transform the way you identify, segment, and most importantly engage donors, no matter where they are in their journey. From seeking new donors to nurturing existing supporters and upgrading their giving, fundraisers turn to GivingDNA™ for automated solutions and guided insights to act on. To learn more and schedule a demo, visit GivingDNA .

Pursuant

Pursuant is a leading fundraising and marketing agency, serving the nonprofit sector through direct response, digital, and omnichannel strategies. Grounded in analytics and powered by our GivingDNA platform, we extend an organization's impact by allowing more people to experience the joy of giving. Experience the difference. www.pursuant.com .

Media Contact:

Jackie Graziano

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

214.866.6484

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GivingDNA