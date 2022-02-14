Milrose Consultants, Southfield Capital, and Howard L. Zimmerman Architects & Engineers Announce New Strategic Partnership

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, Milrose Consultants ("Milrose"), a leading provider of building code compliance, fulfillment and consulting solutions, and Howard L. Zimmerman Architects & Engineers ("HLZAE"), a specialized inspections, architectural and engineering firm based out of New York City, are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership.

Founded in 1981 by Howard L. Zimmerman, HLZAE has over four decades of experience serving as the go-to inspections, architecture and engineering firm for façade compliance and restoration of existing buildings and their systems. The firm employs a professional team of inspectors, architects, engineers and technical and building system specialists and offers a wide-range of inspections, architectural and engineering services throughout the New York City area.

The Milrose and HLZAE strategic alliance will allow each firm to leverage their respective capabilities and expertise to better serve their clients and enhance the portfolio of services they can offer across an expanded national footprint.

Howard L. Zimmerman, President of HLZAE, commented, "At HLZAE we strive to always give our clients the excellent service they deserve, and this partnership is just one more way for us to do that. HLZAE's partnership with Milrose will open new opportunities and enable us to accelerate our growth and expand into new markets."

Dominic Maurillo, CEO of Milrose Consultants, said, "By partnering with HLZAE, both of our companies are better positioned to help our customers solve their building code compliance challenges. The Milrose-HLZAE partnership will allow us to leverage each other's unique strengths to deliver better, more efficient consulting services to our clients at every stage of the project lifecycle."

"We're very enthusiastic about the partnership between Milrose and HLZAE," said Andy Cook, Partner at Southfield Capital. "Howard, along with the entire senior leadership team at HLZAE, has built an impressive business that will complement Milrose's current offerings. We look forward to growing these two businesses during this exciting next phase."

Wiggin & Dana provided legal counsel and BDO USA provided transaction advisory services to Milrose and Southfield Capital.

About Milrose

Milrose is a leading provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions to the Class A commercial real estate market. Milrose enables clients to outsource the burden associated with navigating the highly regulated and complex building compliance environment through its diverse portfolio of permitting, code & zoning, regulatory filing, special inspections, due diligence and other compliance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.milrose.com .

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 – 12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

