ChannelAdvisor Named Among Top 2022 Google Premier Partners The multichannel commerce platform provider joins a prestigious list that showcases the Top 3% of Google Partners in the U.S.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced that it has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program . ChannelAdvisor is a trusted multichannel commerce platform designed to help brands and retailers optimize their operations and connect with active consumers at every stage of the buyer's journey. Through marketplace management tools, automated digital marketing strategies, brand analytics, shoppable media, and first-party solutions, ChannelAdvisor positions brands and retailers to diversify selling channels and scale their businesses.

"The Premier Partner designation highlights the strength of ChannelAdvisor's ongoing strategic alliance with Google," said Link Walls, vice president of digital marketing strategy at ChannelAdvisor. "Brands and retailers have turned to Google Ads to elevate their e-commerce advertising and stand out amongst their competitors. As a Premier Partner, ChannelAdvisor has access to the training and insights needed to help brands and retailers drive long-term growth and stay ahead of the fast-changing e-commerce landscape."

In February, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program . The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the U.S.," said Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing. "These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online."

ChannelAdvisor is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program. This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

