DREW GUFF ELECTED BOARD CHAIR OF THE GLOBAL PRIVATE CAPITAL ASSOCIATION

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siguler Guff & Company, LP ("Siguler Guff"), a leading global multi-strategy private markets investment firm with $16 billion of assets under management, is proud to announce that Drew Guff, the firm's Managing Director and Founding Partner, has been elected Board Chair of the Global Private Capital Association ('GPCA').

Led by prominent general partners and limited partners, GPCA is the leading industry association of international private equity firms pursuing global growth and emerging market investments. The association represents approximately 300 private capital investors across 60 countries who collectively manage more than $2.0 trillion in assets across Asia, Latin American, Africa, Central & Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Mr. Guff joined GPCA's Board of Directors (formally known as EMPEA) in 2017.

Siguler Guff has been successfully investing in global emerging markets for over 20 years. During this time, the firm has deployed more than $5.0 billion through private equity managers and direct investments in Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe. In 2021, Siguler Guff raised its first global emerging markets direct investment fund, GEMCo.

Mr. Guff said, "I am honored to serve as GPCA's Board Chair and collaborate alongside the organization's distinguished Board of Directors who head many of the most successful global private capital firms in the world. It's an important and exciting time for the organization and its members as investment opportunities in Asia, Africa, CEE, Latin America and the Middle East continue to soar."

Cate Ambrose, GPCA CEO and Board Member, said, "We are thrilled that Drew has become our new Board Chair. He is a pioneer investor across many of the regions we represent and a founding member of the organization. Given his exceptional experience and expertise, Drew is ideally positioned to help advance our mission to ensure the association and its leadership accurately represent the expanding opportunity set in global private capital markets."

About Global Private Capital Association

The Global Private Capital Association (GPCA) is a non-profit, independent membership organization representing private capital investors who manage more than USD2t in assets across Asia, Latin America, Africa, Central & Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Our mission is to connect and influence key market participants, by promoting the sectors, strategies and deals that will drive investment returns and meet societal needs. With headquarters in New York and Singapore, GPCA includes LAVCA, the Association for Private Capital Investment in Latin America. Visit GlobalPrivateCapital.org to find out more.

About Siguler Guff

Siguler Guff is a leading global multi-strategy private markets investment firm, which together with its affiliates, has approximately $16 billion of assets under management, as of December 31, 2021, and over 25 years of investment experience. Siguler Guff seeks to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns by focusing opportunistically on market niches. Siguler Guff's core investment strategies include opportunistic and private credit, small business private equity, distressed real estate and emerging markets. Siguler Guff's investment products include direct investment funds, multi-manager funds and customized separate accounts. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in New York, Siguler Guff maintains offices in Boston, London, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Houston, TX. To learn more about Siguler Guff, please visit www.sigulerguff.com.

