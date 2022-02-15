HawkEye 360 Announces Advisory Board Class of 2022

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the first commercial company to use formation-flying satellites to create a new class of radio frequency (RF) data and data analytics, today announced their Advisory Board Class of 2022: The Honorable Deborah Lee James, Ms. Essye B. Miller, Admiral Mike Rogers, and Admiral Paul F. Zukunft.

"HawkEye 360 is privileged to welcome a new extraordinary class of advisory board leaders," said HawkEye 360 Chief Executive Officer John Serafini. "Their expertise will be consequential as we continue to position HawkEye 360 as the global leader in RF data and analytics."

The Honorable Deborah Lee James draws upon 30 years of senior homeland and national security experience in both the public and private sectors. As the 23rd Secretary of the Air Force, she was responsible for the organization, training, and welfare of 660,000 military and civilian personnel and a budget of nearly $140 billion. Prior to that role, she served as President of Science Applications International Corp.'s (SAIC) Technical and Engineering sector– a $2 billion, 8,700-person enterprise. Throughout her 12-year tenure at SAIC, Deborah worked on key governance, financial, business development, capture management, strategic planning, M&A and program execution areas.

"I'm excited to join HawkEye 360--a high growth company that supports USG and international customers with never-before commercially available radio frequency geospatial data," Deborah Lee James said. "Whether it's monitoring suspicious activity on a national border, or supporting our warfighters with better situational awareness, HawkEye 360 is committed to protecting against emerging threats through innovation in space."

Ms. Essye B. Miller most recently served as the Principal Deputy, Department of Defense Chief Information Officer (DOD CIO). In this capacity, Miller assisted the DOD CIO as the primary advisor to the Secretary of Defense for Information Management / Information Technology (IT) and Information Assurance, as well as non-intelligence space systems, critical satellite communications, navigation, and timing programs. Miller was also appointed as the Acting DCIO for Cybersecurity from December 2017 to May 2018. Prior to joining the DOD CIO, Miller held information technology and cybersecurity leadership positions in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. She is currently the President of Executive Business Management, LLC, a cybersecurity and technology consulting firm.

"Innovation is key to the nation maintaining a competitive advantage in space technologies on the world stage," Essye B. Miller said. "HawkEye 360 is undoubtedly leading the way in space-based analytics. I am honored to be included in their efforts to modernize the ways in which we achieve national security insights."

Admiral Mike Rogers retired from the Navy in 2018 following a 37-year career and after rising to the rank of four-star admiral. He culminated his career serving simultaneous positions as Commander, U.S. Cyber Command and Director, National Security Agency – creating the DOD's then newest warfighting organization and leading the U.S. government's largest intelligence organization. In those roles, he worked extensively with U.S. government leadership, the DOD, and the U.S. Intelligence Community as well as their international counterparts in the conduct of cyber and intelligence activities across the globe.

"HawkEye 360 is one of the most dynamic leaders in intelligence technology as they are already spearheading the collection of critical geospatial data to make the world safer," Admiral Mike Rogers said. "I look forward to helping HawkEye 360 deploy multi-intelligence solutions to our government, allied governments, and private partners to advance the security of our global landscape."

Admiral Paul F. Zukunft served as the 25th Commandant of the Coast Guard from 2014 until 2018. During his tenure as Commandant, the Coast Guard attained its highest appropriation in history to modernize its fleet and upgrade its infrastructure. His 41 years of active-duty service and 8 commands included three Coast Guard cutters that spanned the globe and upheld the gold standard for promoting maritime safety and security. In 2010, he served as the Federal On-Scene Coordinator during the Deepwater Horizon oil spill where he directed over 47,000 first responders, a flotilla of more than 6,700 vessels and over 120 aircraft.

"Having commanded three cutters in the Coast Guard, I lamented the effort and fuel expended in the maritime domain to "find a needle in the haystack,"' Admiral Paul Zukunft said. "HawkEye 360 takes the guesswork out of detecting and monitoring to the point where you can vector a cutter, aircraft or UAV to a known threat far in advance before it reaches our Homeland. I look forward to working on critical maritime awareness capabilities that I wish I personally had while I was in command."

"With these distinguished advisors, you see a reflection of the continued importance we place on supporting national security missions, broadening the applicability of commercial RF data and insights to address a wider array of public sector and global challenges, and ensuring the security and integrity of our capabilities," said HawkEye 360 Chief Strategy Officer, Kari Bingen.

These four individuals, forming HawkEye 360 Advisory Board's Class of 2022, will join the board's 17 current members:

Letitia Long (Advisory Board Chair)

B. Lynn Wright

Stephanie O'Sullivan

Arthur L. Money

David Deptula Lt. Gen., USAF (Ret.)

Tip Osterthaler Brig. Gen., USAF (Ret.)

James A. "Sandy" Winnefeld, Jr., Admiral, US Navy (Ret.)

Senator Norm Coleman

Scott Swift , Admiral, U.S. Navy (Ret.)

John Mulholland Lt. Gen., U.S. Army (Ret.)

Representative Mac Thornberry

Kevin Chilton Gen., USAF (Ret.)

Robert Cardillo

Douglas Loverro

Joan Dempsey

Marty Faga

Terry McAuliffe

Ret. U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Mulholland has agreed to extend his service and return for a subsequent term on the advisory board. Lt. Gen. Mulholland was previously Associate Director of Military Affairs for the Central Intelligence Agency. His extensive military leadership includes service as Deputy Commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

HawkEye 360 uses satellites that fly in a commercially unique formation to independently geolocate the origin of a wide range of RF signals. This proprietary source of data enables HawkEye 360 to locate and analyze previously undetected activity, providing new insights for maritime, emergency response, and spectrum analysis applications.

For more information about capabilities of the HawkEye 360 satellite constellation, please visit he360.com.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is a Radio Frequency (RF) data analytics company. We operate a first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation to identify, process, and geolocate a broad set of RF signals. We extract value from this unique data through proprietary algorithms, fusing it with other sources to create powerful analytical products that solve hard challenges for our global customers. Our products include maritime domain awareness and spectrum mapping and monitoring; our customers include a wide range of commercial, government and international entities.

