RealFoundations Bolsters Senior Leadership Team with Promotion of Brian Daugherty and Gregg Haverstick to Enterprise Managing Consultants

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 -- RealFoundations, the world's foremost provider of management consulting and managed services for the real estate industry, today announced the promotion of Brian Daugherty and Gregg Haverstick to Enterprise Managing Consultants at the firm.

"The introduction of both Brian and Gregg to this leadership role is testament to their expansion of RealFoundations' market presence, commitment to solving complex business problems, and overall positive impact to the real estate platforms of our clients," said Phillip McCorkle, Executive Committee Member, RealFoundations. "We are thrilled to have these two experienced practitioners continue advancing our mission to make real estate run better while also mentoring our practitioners and differentiating our services to the market."

A 20-year veteran of the industry, Brian Daugherty has extensive expertise in real estate strategy, technology and business process improvement. He specializes in accounting and financial systems as well as designing and implementing transformative operational and technical strategies that help clients scale their businesses and improve performance.

Daugherty has held roles with a wide range of organizations that develop, own, operate, service, occupy and invest in real estate. During his career with RealFoundations, he has focused primarily on retail, industrial and single-family rental (SFR) sectors, building lasting relationships with clients such as FirstKey Homes, Invitation Homes, Link Logistics and others. Prior to joining the firm, Daugherty served as a consultant with MRI Software where he was responsible for complex, system implementation efforts for a various real estate owners and investors.

Gregg Haverstick brings more than 20 years of real estate management and consulting expertise to the firm, along with a deep understanding of real estate enterprise strategy. Over the course of his career, Haverstick has become a recognized leader in providing advisory services involving technology transformation projects, operating platform improvements and merger integration strategies.

During his tenure with RealFoundations, Haverstick has served some of the industry's leading commercial, retail and residential organizations, including Kimco Realty, Lennar, Spring Creek Towers and others. Before joining the firm, Haverstick served as the Senior Director of IT at Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village, where he established a proven track record for planning and delivering successful technology transformation and process improvement initiatives.

