RELAYR PARTNER HECO LAUNCHES APOLLO PRODUCT LINE FOR ELECTRIC MOTOR SYSTEMS

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relayr, a global provider of risk-free digital transformations that help organizations achieve their target business outcomes, has partnered with electric motor and industrial service company HECO to launch its first outcomes-based product line: Apollo.

(PRNewsfoto/relayr) (PRNewswire)

HECO's Apollo product line, which was powered by relayr's Skyler solution delivers transformative equipment reliability and performance. Apollo is not just remote condition-based monitoring but a holistic approach consisting of four key value drivers:

Asset Health Monitoring. Identify issues before they occur with continuous remote condition-based monitoring from relayr to provide active monitoring of industrial assets

Asset Inspection and Reporting. Industry leading detailed asset inspection, analysis, and detailed reporting

HECO Service and Domain Expertise. Tailored services for customer-specific needs including repair, replacement, field service, predictive maintenance, and equipment management

Performance Guarantee. Proactive, data driven asset maintenance alerts provide a foundation for asset performance guarantees such as guaranteeing against unalerted failures

"For more than 60 years, HECO has continually leveraged a solution-driven, customer-focused methodology to maintenance, repair and overhaul of electric motors and systems," said Lou Leuzzi, Vice President of AMER Sales for relayr. "Relayr's value-based approach to leveraging Industrial Internet of Things products such as Skyler to address customer pain points has made for a dynamic relationship with HECO, and we know Apollo will raise the bar in terms of customer satisfaction."

The launch of Apollo is just the beginning of a new portfolio of products and services stemming from the partnership between HECO and relayr. Looking ahead, HECO and relayr will expand Apollo's capabilities beyond condition monitoring to include verified ROI, warrantable asset performance and more.

"Inspired by the Greek God of prophecy, knowledge and truth, the name Apollo aptly speaks to the product's ability to provide enhanced clarity into system performance that enables users to minimize unplanned downtime, reduce maintenance and repair costs, and optimize production levels," said Justin Hatfield, President for HECO. "Apollo is just the first step in HECO's digital evolution as we continue to fundamentally transform how we do business for the better while and putting our customers' needs at the center of those efforts."

About HECO:

HECO – All Systems Go is a third-generation family business that was started as an electric motor repair shop in 1959. Since then, HECO has not only expanded into large medium and high voltage motor repairs (up to 25,000HP+, 15KV) but also into the sale of new and surplus equipment, condition monitoring (route based or IIoT), and equipment management. HECO has made a variety of acquisitions over the last 10 years as it continues to position itself for future growth. You can find out more about HECO at www.hecoinc.com.

About relayr:

Relayr is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) powerhouse delivering the most complete solutions for risk-free digital transformations. We unleash data insights from existing equipment, machines and production lines to improve our customers' business outcomes. We enable industrial companies to shift from CAPEX to OPEX-based offerings on their respective markets, providing a unique combination of first-class IIoT technology and its delivery with powerful financial and insurance offerings – all from a single source trusted by hundreds of companies worldwide. With relayr, manufacturers, operators, and service companies for industrial equipment are empowered to implement fully interoperable IIoT solutions guaranteed to achieve their target business outcomes.



To learn more about relayr, visit www.relayr.io .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE relayr