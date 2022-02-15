Vestar Capital Partners Promotes Kimberly Lu to Vice President

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners, a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm, today announced that Kimberly Lu has been promoted to Vice President, effective immediately.

Ms. Lu joined Vestar in 2021 as a Senior Associate supporting the firm's Investor Relations activities. Prior to Vestar, she was an Associate at BlackRock, where she focused primarily on product strategy and business development. Ms. Lu graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a BA in International Relations & Affairs.

"Kimberly has had an immediate impact on the firm since joining last year, and we know she's only getting started," said Dan O'Connell, Founder and CEO of Vestar. "She is a creative, high-energy executive who has already elevated our investor relations and marketing activities. We congratulate Kimberly, and we look forward to her ongoing contributions to Vestar."

Vestar also announced that Alyssa Stropoli has joined the firm as a Senior Associate, supporting the Investor Relations team. Most recently, she was an Associate in Investor Relations at BC Partners, and previously she was an Associate on BlackRock's High Yield Portfolio Management team. Ms. Stropoli holds a BSc in Civil Engineering from Macaulay Honors College at CUNY, City College.

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 88 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

