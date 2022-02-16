CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Releases Diversity Report Report showcases how metrics can advance diversity work in the financial planning profession.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") released today a new report titled, "Metrics that Matter: Best Practices From Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Practitioners and Academics." The report is comprised of five articles that address the importance of metrics to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) work for individual financial planners and firms.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Certified Financial Planner Boa) (PRNewswire)

The financial planning profession will benefit from the best practices shared by the academic and practitioner authors, who drew from their unique research and experiences for the articles. The articles include insights for individuals, such as key traits of inclusive leaders. And they include practical guidance for firms, such as frameworks for quantitatively measuring the progress of diversity initiatives and guidelines to help identify the right metrics that benefit the communities that DEI programs are intended to impact.

"Elevating actionable solutions that advance workforce diversity is part of our commitment to increase the diversity of CFP® professionals to better serve the increasingly diverse American public," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "These articles set strong examples for financial planning professionals and firms to learn from and follow."

The featured articles include:

Inclusive Leadership Metrics: The Question of Self-Awareness

Ella Bell Smith, Ph.D. of Dartmouth College

Framework for Metrics: Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Stefanie Johnson, Ph.D. of University of Colorado Boulder

Starting a DEIB Journey: The Wealthspire Story

Laura Barry, CFP®, CeFT® and Crystal Cox, MBA, CRPC®, CFP® of Wealthspire Advisors

DEI Signal: Assessing Managers on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Lisa Shalett; Emily G. Thomas, CFA; Adriane Parris, CFA, CAIA; Steve Edwards, CFA; and Emily M. Feczko of Morgan Stanley

Want More Asset Manager Diversity? Reevaluate Due Diligence Processes Using Metrics that Matter

Rachel J. Robasciotti of Adasina Social Capital

"We hope financial planning professionals will find inspiration in the report for their own DEI journeys," said Center Managing Director D.A. Abrams, CAE. "Significant work remains to be done at the individual, firm and profession levels, and the authors share strategies and tactics that have proven effective in spurring positive change."

The best practices outlined in the articles were first previewed at the Center's 2021 Diversity Summit. These annual Diversity Summits bring together firms, academic institutions, partner organizations and CFP® professionals in a collective effort to create a more diverse profession through research, case studies, best practices and actionable initiatives.

"Metrics that Matter: Best Practices From Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Practitioners and Academics" is available to download here.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 90,000 people in the United States.



ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge.

